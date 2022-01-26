North Bend’s boys edged Marshfield and visiting Churchill in a three-way swim meet at Mingus Park on Thursday.
The Lancers won the girls meet, with Marshfield second and North Bend third.
North Bend’s boys scored 261 points, to 248 for Marshfield and 193 for Churchill.
Mavrick Macalino won both the 50-yard freestyle (23.76 seconds) and 100 freestyle (54.54) with teammates Gavin Schmidt and Madden Robertson second, respectively, to give North Bend a big boost.
Macalino also teamed with Ean Wakeling, Trenton Parrott and Henry Hood to win the closing 400 freestyle relay in 3:54.07.
Macalino, Parrott, Hood and Aidin Wilson won the 200 medley relay in 2:00.90. And the Bulldogs got additional runner-up finishes by Parrott in the 500 freestyle and backstroke, Wilsin in the breaststroke and Wakeling in the butterfly.
Marshfield got wins by Aaron Hutchins in the 100 breaststroke (1:14.66) and Markus Kliewer in the 500 freestyle (5:44.84). Hutchins and Kliewer also each finished second in an event, with Hutchins runner-up to Churchill’s Charley Page Jones in the individual medley and Kliewer second to the Lancers’ Aiden Bolton in the 200 freestyle. Page Jones also won the backstroke.
Marshfield won the 200 freestyle relay with the team of Hutchins, Kliewer, Trevor Robbins and Jonas Batdorff.
In the girls meet, Churchill scores 329 points, Marshfield 205 and North Bend 171.
The Lancers won all the events but two — Marshfield’s Nyssa Haynes took the 50 freestyle (30.58) and North Bend’s Emma Slade won the 100 freestyle (1:06.70).
North Bend’s Rebecca Witharm was second in both the 200 and 500 freestyle and teammate Brynn Buskerud was second in the breaststroke.
Marshfield was second in all three relays, with the team of Kally Haynes, Allison Wright, Ellie Delgado and Isabelle Hale in the medley relay; Wright, Hale, Delgado and Nyssa Haynes in the 200 freestyle relay; and the Haynes sisters, Wright and Hale in the 400 freestyle relay.