North Bend’s boys soccer team got a breakthrough win last week, and added another over the weekend.
The Bulldogs beat North Eugene 3-2 on the road, North Bend’s first league win since returning to the Midwestern League four years ago. Then they beat traditional power Crescent Valley by the same score in a match played Saturday at Southwestern Oregon Community College, the team’s home away from home while waiting for the new turf at Vic Adams Field to be completed.
“It’s good to be on a winning streak,” North Bend coach Dustin Hood said. “We have been playing solid team defense and finding a way to earn a result.”
Against North Eugene, John Efraimson scored early in the match on a set piece on a pass from Henry Hood and Bryant Wicks headed in a corner kick from Efraimson. The Bulldogs led 2-1 at the half and Stephen Lua set up Efraimson for the third goal on a great pass in transition. North Bend was able to hold on despite giving up a goal on a penalty kick.
The Crescent Valley match opened with fireworks from both teams early.
North Bend scored in the second minute, again with Henry Hood assisting Efraimson.
Crescent Valley scored just two minutes later, but Efraimson scored an unassisted goal just a minute later.
After the teams combined for three goals in the first five minutes, they had the other two in the final 10 minutes of the opening half. Lua scored for the Bulldogs and Crescent Valley converted a penalty kick.
“We tightened up the defense at halftime and held on for the win,” Dustin Hood said.
North Bend was 1-2 in league play heading into a match Thursday at Springfield (results were not available by press time). The Bulldogs visit Thurston on Tuesday and Crater next Saturday.
PIRATES WIN ON ROAD: Marshfield got a big road win Monday, topping host Marist Catholic 4-3 to remain unbeaten in Sky-Em League play.
The Pirates and Cottage Grove both finished the first round of league play 4-0-1, the 5-5 draw coming in their match at Pete Susick Stadium.
Marshfield was at Junction City on Wednesday to start the second round of league play (results weren’t available) and hosts Brookings-Harbor in a nonleague match Friday and Siuslaw in a league match on Monday.