COOS BAY — North Bend’s boys won one of their three games in the Les Schwab South Coast Holiday Basketball Tournament, topping Hidden Valley while losing to Crook County and Junction City.
The Bulldogs opened against Crook County and fell into a quick hole on the way to a 61-24 setback. Sam Mickelson had a strong outing with 13 points for North Bend.
The Bulldogs bounced back with a 57-36 win over Hidden Valley to reach the consolation final.
Peyton Forester had 12 points and Bryant Wicks nine in the victory, when North Bend was able to get extensive minutes for most of the team and nine different players scored.
But in the fourth-place game, Junction City beat the Bulldogs 53-33. Landon Rinderele led North Bend with eight points in the loss.
The Bulldogs open Midwestern League play at North Eugene on Tuesday.
In Saturday’s other boys games, Philomath beat Crook County 69-53 for third place and Cascade Christian topped Hidden Valley 69-42 for seventh place.
Philomath and Cascade Christian played the best game of the boys tournament Thursday night, an overtime thriller won by the Warriors 50-48 on a basket in the final seconds by Chad Russell.
The final hoop capped a roller-coaster contest that saw Philomath take a 23-16 halftime lead only to have the Challengers go in front and lead by five points late in regulation.
Philomath got a steal and apparent winning hoop after trailing by one in the final 10 seconds, but a foul just before the buzzer gave the Challengers a chance. Cascade Christian made just one of the free throws, though, setting up overtime.
Cascade Christian’s Austin Maurer had a sensational game with 30 points, while Ty May had 20 for Philomath, including eight free throws in the fourth quarter.
Both teams paid for the late-night drama with losses on Friday — Cascade Christian to Junction City and Philomath to Redmond.