It didn’t matter that neither North Bend or Marshfield had won a game in the Sky-Em League boys basketball season when the teams met at North Bend on Tuesday.
In front of a big, vocal crowd the teams played their hearts out, with the Bulldogs making shots down the stretch to beat the visiting Pirates 66-53.
It was North Bend’s first league win in four seasons and a sign of progress for the club.
“I’m very excited (for the team),” said North Bend coach Jasper Sawyer, in his first year leading the Bulldogs. “To get a win, to get a win at home and to get a win over your local rival (is big).”
North Bend finished the first round of Sky-Em play 1-3 while Marshfield is 0-4.
The Bulldogs got their last league wins in the Midwestern League in February of 2020, when they beat Eagle Point twice. The 2021 season was shortened due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the Bulldogs went winless in their final year in the Midwestern League last winter.
They led almost all the way Tuesday, though Marshfield used a big third-quarter surge to take a two-point lead to the fourth.
In the final quarter, North Bend’s Paolo Florez scored 11 of his 15 points, including two big 3-pointers and two late free throws to help seal the victory.
Jason Padgett led the way with 16 points and Peyton Forrester added 14.
The win was a treat for a team that is working hard to do things the right way, Sawyer said.
“It’s a good group of kids and they have great energy,” he said.
Many of them were part of the team that only had two wins all last season, both early in the preseason.
Sawyer was assistant to head coach Bill Callaway last year, but their roles are reversed this year in what Sawyer described as a good transition.
The players have embraced the philosophy of “changing the narrative,” he said.
“We have to get North Bend basketball back on the map,” Sawyer said.
They are doing that through hard work and a renewed commitment to each other.
“It’s a family environment,” Sawyer said. “To be able to impart life and family values is important. Of course it’s fun when we win, but we’re having a blast.”
The team has at least one family style activity or dinner every week.
“We’re really building community and family,” Sawyer said. “If they know you love and care for them, they will go to war for you.”
This group, which includes three seniors and a big group of juniors, is special to Sawyer because they were among the first students he taught and coached when he first came to North Bend several years ago.
They put things together Tuesday for their first league win.
Marshfield, meanwhile, is going through a building year with a club that had zero varsity experience when the season started — last year’s team was all seniors.
Jesse Ainsworth, who like Sawyer was assistant last year to his assistant this year (Casey McCord), said the team’s inexperience hit home early in the season when the Pirates got their first win at Brookings-Harbor and all the players were celebrating like it was a huge victory.
“That was a reality check for me,” he said, adding that he tried to focus on how to turn that into a positive.
The Pirates have had ups and downs, including several good preseason wins before a current five-game losing streak, but Ainsworth loves how the team has kept working.
“The two things that have been consistent all year are attitude and effort,” he said. “I’m so appreciative of that.
“A lot of times, the two things that leave a program first are attitude and effort. We’re on a five-game skid and last in league. It’s human nature to quit (in that situation). That has not been this group. That’s refreshing.”
The Pirates battled hard all game against North Bend.
The Bulldogs led by 11 after a big dunk by Padgett early in the third quarter, but Marshfield responded with three 3-pointers and several other plays to get back to the lead.
Sophomore Steele Carpenter finished with six 3-pointers and 21 points for Marshfield in the loss. Senior Mekhi Johnson added three 3-pointers and 15 points.
Ainsworth expects the Pirates to keep battling in the second half of the league season, hoping to catch up with North Bend and third-place Cottage Grove in the league standings. Both of those teams visit the Pirate Palace in the next few weeks.
“We’ll get back into practice and keep grinding,” Ainsworth said.
Marshfield opens the second half of league play Friday with a tough game at league-leading Junction City, one of the state’s top teams.
North Bend, meanwhile, will try to keep its momentum going when Marist Catholic visits Friday.