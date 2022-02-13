NORTH BEND — Say this for North Bend’s boys basketball team: the Bulldogs are resilient.
Even as the losses mount against more talented Midwestern League foes, the players keep trying, giving their best effort.
“They’ve got a good attitude,” coach Bill Callaway said after the latest setback, 50-19 at home to North Eugene on Tuesday. “They keep trying.”
Unfortunately, North Bend hasn’t been able to put all the phases of the game together against any of the league’s talented other squads.
When the Bulldogs play well on defense or rebound well, they can’t get enough points through the net.
That was the case Tuesday, when North Bend held the Highlanders to 13 points in the first quarter but only scored two itself. And when the Bulldogs had a little spurt in the second quarter — a three-point play by Braden Wirth followed by a drive to the hoop for two by Landon Rinderle to pull within 17-7 — the Highlanders scored seven quick points of their own to regain momentum.
Too often in the game, North Bend struggled to get easy looks against North Eugene’s pressure defense, often committing turnovers.
The Bulldogs finally had some success from long range in the second half, with Paolo Flores hitting two 3-pointers and Kale Borras adding another.
Flores finished with six points and Peyton Forester five for North Bend.
North Eugene, meanwhile, hurt North Bend with 3-pointers — eight in all spread among four players.
“They did reverse the ball well and hit those threes,” Callaway said.
Joey Banry had two of the threes and 16 points to lead the Highlanders. Elias McKinnis added three 3-pointers and nine points.
North Bend’s next two attempts to snap its league losing streak, now up to 11 games, come at home against the league’s top two teams (7-1 Eagle Point on Friday and 9-0 Churchill on Tuesday).