North Bend’s bowling team finished 12th in its first trip to the national tournament in Ohio, and coach Rod Duryee was already looking ahead to a possible return trip in 2022.
The Bulldogs were among more than 30 teams that gathered in Dayton for the tournament after finishing runner-up in the state tournament for the second straight year.
They had been scheduled to go to the national tournament last year, but the tournament was canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
So, the North Bend bowling team waited a year to become the first Oregon school to compete in the tournament.
“Although the team did not perform well, they still finished an outstanding 12th place,” Duryee said. “I am very proud of what we accomplished and can’t wait to get started with next season’s team and get back to the national tournament.”
The 2021 national event is scheduled to be held in Kentucky.
In addition to the team competition, North Bend’s six bowlers had a chance to battle for individual honors in the tourney.
Keegan Jelinek placed 16th in the individual competition, while Kian Pryor was 28th, Jake Newsum 75th, Chase Taylor 76th, Konnor Jelinek 164th and Jack Burgmeier 175th.
Taylor and Keegan Jelinek are the North Bend team’s only seniors.