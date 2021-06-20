NORTH BEND — Among the disappointments caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 was the national high school bowling tournament being canceled just before North Bend was due to travel to the event in Ohio.
Fast forward a year and the story has a happy ending. The North Bend squad left this week for Dayton, Ohio, and this year’s national tournament, which starts Saturday.
“I’m ecstatic,” said Keegan Jelinek, one of the bowlers on the trip. “We’ve been waiting a long time for this.
“It’s going to be a ton of fun.”
North Bend will be one of more than 30 schools competing this weekend, and the first from Oregon to participate in the event, coach Rod Duryee said.
The Bulldogs first qualified last year after finishing second in Oregon’s state tournament. They were invited back this year because last year’s event was canceled, but would have qualified again after again finishing second in the state tournament.
This year’s state event isn’t necessarily a fond memory, at least the championship match. The Bulldogs built a huge lead through qualifying and then had to wait to find out their foe in the stepladder finals. And when it finally came time, North Bend struggled, falling behind by about 100 pins after the first game of the two-game final, a deficit too big to overcome.
Despite that finish, and another runner-up state trophy, Duryee said he is proud of the squad and its accomplishments.
“I’m proud of what these boys have done the last four or five years,” he said. “They’ve come along. They’ve showed everybody they are guaranteed to be reckoned with. They just have to learn to finish a game.”
They hope to get that chance in Ohio.
“Hopefully, it all goes good and we have fun,” said Chase Taylor, who joins Jelinek as the team’s two seniors. “With our team and how good we are, we’ll do good.”
Jelinek said a big part of the team’s success is its chemistry.
“We’re always joking and we always have a good time,” he said. “I think as long as we keep our heads up and continue to joke around as we do, we will be able to do pretty well.”
The format for the national tournament is different from Oregon’s high school team events, which exclusively use the baker format where five bowlers alternate frames through the 10 frames of each game.
In the qualifying at the national tournament, Duryee said, the team members will bowl individual games with the scores added together. Duryee plans to use all six bowlers he is bringing during the qualifying phase.
After the qualifying, the teams will be seeded into a bracket, which will use the baker game format.
The team portion of the tournament is Saturday, while the bowlers will compete in an individual tournament starting Sunday, with the top qualifiers returning Monday.
In addition to the seniors, North Bend’s squad includes junior Konnor Jelinek and sophomores Jake Newsum, Jack Bergmeier and Kian Pryor.
The same group was preparing for the trip last year, with the addition of Angel Espat, who graduated in 2020.
The Bulldogs didn’t have many tournaments this year, and got a late start practicing because of COVID-19 restrictions that kept North Bend Lanes closed for portions of the pandemic.
Keegan Jelinek said the forced break wasn’t necessarily bad.
“Taking a break didn’t hurt,” he said. “When I came back, I came back with better form, better consistency and just a better ball.”
The entire team did well when the group finally was able to start practicing again.
“With the few tournaments we were able to go to, I feel we did good as a team,” Taylor said.
He credited the team’s longevity for its success.
“We’ve just practiced so many years,” he said. “Rod got me into bowling when I was 8 years old. He knew he wanted me to be on his team.”
The team’s effort has afforded the Bulldogs an exciting opportunity.
“It’s a good feeling,” Taylor said.
“It’s kind of relieving that we put in all that effort to raise the money, we finally get to do what we earned,” Keegan Jelinek said, adding that all of the car washes and bottle drives the team held last year are finally paying off.
In addition to all of the team’s efforts, North Bend also got a big boost in fundraising from North Bend Lanes and owner Mark Mattecheck, as well as from John Newsum, the team’s assistant coach.
“I want to say thank you to the sponsors and to our assistant coach and to Mark, the owner,” Taylor said. “They’ve helped us out a bunch.”