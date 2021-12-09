North Bend’s girls basketball team got off to a 2-0 start during the opening week of the season, getting wins over Class 6A Roseburg and Class 3A Creswell.
The Bulldogs beat Roseburg 33-22, holding the Indians scoreless in the first quarter and leading all the way.
“We played good defense,” North Bend coach Mike Forrester said. “We missed a lot of close shots, but I think those were just first-game jitters.”
Trinity Barker had four 3-pointers and scored 18 points to lead North Bend and Adrianna Frank added 12.
One night later, North Bend beat Creswell 50-29 on the road, opening a 33-13 halftime lead.
Frank had 24 points, Barker 12 and Kylee Lambert nine in the win.
North Bend hosted Siuslaw on Monday (results weren’t available by press time) and hosts Marshfield on Tuesday.
TIGERS WIN TWICE: Bandon opened its new season with a pair of dominant wins, topping Siuslaw 47-7 and Elkton 47-21.
In the win over Siuslaw, Olivia Thompson had 13 points, Makiah Vierck 12 and Katelyn Senn 10.
“It was a good first game for us,” Bandon coach Jordan Sammons said. “We played a lot of girls and did some good things. I’m excited to move forward.”
In the win over Elkton, the Tigers led 27-12 by halftime. Thompson had 19 points and both Vierck and Lizzie Stice had seven.
Bandon is headed to Pendleton this week for the 2A Preview, with games against Pilot Rock, Heppner and Stanfield on the schedule Thursday through Saturday.
BOBCATS OPEN WITH WIN: Myrtle Point beat Illinois Valley 42-8 to start the season before taking third place in the Vernonia Tournament over the weekend.
“It was a little sloppy being the first game,” Myrtle Point coach Jennifer Sproul said after the opener. “But I was happy with how we responded to halftime adjustments and started to put the ball in the hoop and took care of the ball much better (in the second half).”
Vernonia edged Myrtle Point 40-36 in the opener of the Vernonia tournament on Friday, but the Bobcats bounced back with a 42-31 win over Warrenton in the consolation game.
Sproul said Sarah Nicholson and Maddi Reynolds both had strong tournaments for the Bobcats. Reynolds had 19 points against Vernonia and 16 against Warrenton, when Nicholson and Lexi McWilliam both scored eight.
“We scheduled this tournament to get an early preseason test and to see where we are at and where we need to get to,” Sproul said. “Overall, I think it was a great experience and we were able to learn a ton.
“We really are not far away from being a very good team. We have a long ways to go and a whole lot of work to put in, but if we can commit to it, we will surprise some people this year.”
Myrtle Point hosts Powers on Tuesday and then the Myrtle Tree Classic over the weekend.
BOYS
PIRATES WIN OPENER: Marshfield opened its season with a win in the Wilsonville tournament after most of the players only had a few practices following winning the state football title.
Marshfield beat Springfield 56-42 but lost to Crescent Valley of Corvallis 75-41 on the second day of the three-day event. Results of Sunday’s game were not available.
In Friday’s win, Mason Ainsworth had 22 points, Pierce Davidson 12 and Dom Montiel 11.
But the Pirates came up short against the hot-shooting Raiders. Ainsworth had 15 points and Montiel 11, but Crescent Valley scored more points on 3-pointers than Marshfield did overall.
Adam Temesgen had six of the treys and 26 total points for the Raiders, who hit 15 from long range in all.
Marshfield visits North Bend on Tuesday.
BANDON BEATS ELKS: Bandon bounced back from a season-opening loss at Siuslaw to top host Elkton 63-28 on Saturday.
“The boys played really well tonight on both ends,” Bandon coach Vince Quattrocchi said after the win over the Elks. “Our offense looked really good and also our transition looked good.”
Owen Brown and Anthony Robertson each scored 15 points and Trevor Angove added 14 in the win.
Siuslaw beat the Tigers 55-47 in the opener at Florence on Wednesday, the first day games could be played.
The Tigers battled back from a 35-19 halftime deficit and had a few chances to take the lead late before the Vikings ultimately prevailed.
“It was a good loss for our first game, if there is such a thing,” Quattrocchi said, noting that he expects the Vikings to be a playoff team in Class 4A. “The third quarter the boys saw their potential of what they can do. They played hard and clawed their way back.”
Angove had 14 points, Robertson 11 and Cooper Lang 10.
Brody Terry had 17 points and Braydon Thornton 14 for Siuslaw, which had just two practices as a group together after winning the state football championship the previous Saturday.
Like the school’s girls, Bandon’s boys are at Pendleton this weekend for the 2A preview.
BOBCATS SECOND: Myrtle Point’s boys were runners-up to Oregon Episcopal in the Vernonia tournament over the weekend.
The Bobcats beat Vernonia 56-49 in the opener but lost to the Aardvarks 57-33 in the championship game.
Myrtle Point also fell to Illinois Valley 61-46 in the season opener.
BULLDOGS LOSE TWO: North Bend’s boys opened the year with a pair of losses, to Roseburg and Creswell.
The Indians beat the Bulldogs 53-32 and Creswell topped North Bend 67-29.