North Bend’s volleyball team is one win from the Class 5A final four after the Bulldogs swept St. Helens on Saturday in the opening round of the playoffs.
The Bulldogs host Wilsonville at 6 p.m. Tuesday, with the winner advancing to the final site at Liberty High School.
North Bend cruised into the quarterfinals by dominating St. Helens 25-8, 25-6, 25-12. The Bulldogs, who are the No. 2 seed for Class 5A, improved to 21-1 on the season, the only loss coming to Churchill, which also advanced to the quarterfinals Saturday with a win over South Albany.
North Bend and Churchill shared the Midwestern League title. Wilsonville also shared its league title, matching La Salle Prep with 13-1 records in the Northwest Oregon Conference. The Wildcats swept Crook County on Saturday, 25-22, 25-23, 25-17, to improve to 19-4 on the season.
Aside from the league loss to La Salle Prep, Wilsonville lost in tournaments to Class 6A schools Mountainside and Central Catholic and to Class 5A Crescent Valley.
Wilsonville has lost just 14 sets all season, one more than North Bend. Top-ranked West Albany, which would be the likely semifinal opponent for the winner of the Wilsonville-North Bend match, has lost just nine sets all season.
North Bend and Wilsonville play at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Admission is $8 for adults and $5 for students.
BAKER EDGES PIRATES: Marshfield’s season ended Saturday when Baker outlasted the Pirates in five sets in the Class 4A playoffs.
The Bulldogs won 25-22, 25-14, 15-25, 16-25, 15-10.
“It is always tough to lose, but the girls showed a lot of fight and heart after losing the first two sets,” Marshfield coach Tammie Montiel said. “They fought hard to the final point and showed good composure for as young of a team as we are.”
Even though the Pirates were the No. 12 seed and Baker the No. 5, and even though the Pirates had to travel all the way across the state, Montiel said she was excited about the matchup heading into Saturday.
Ultimately, Baker had a little too much.
“We had an early lead in set 5 and couldn’t capitalize,” Montiel said. “It was a fun season and good group of girls to work with day in and day out.”
Marshfield led the final set 9-8 before Baker scored six points in a row.
Freshman Tatum Montiel had 27 kills and sophomore Paige MacDuff 20 for the Pirates in the close match. Sophomore Gracie Peach had 22 assists and freshman Ava Ainsworth 19. Junior Kate Miles led the defense with 21 digs and Liz Bonner, one of the squad’s seniors, had 18.
Baker will be at home again Tuesday with a chance to advance to the final four, hosting No. 13 seed Philomath, which swept No. 4 seed Mazama.
Of the five Sky-Em League teams to make the final 16, two advanced to the quarterfinals. League champion Cottage Grove beat Tillamook in four sets Saturday and Siuslaw swept North Marion on Friday. Marist Catholic was swept by top-ranked Sisters and Junction City was swept at Sweet Home.
RED DEVILS, BRAVE FALL: Both Coquille and Reedsport were eliminated from the Class 2A playoffs with first-round losses Saturday.
The Red Devils, who won the Sunset Conference, fell at home to Union of the Blue Mountain Conference in four sets, 25-18, 22-25, 25-21, 25-19.
Reedsport, which finished second in the Sunset Conference, lost at Vernonia, also in four sets, 24-26, 27-25, 25-20, 25-20.