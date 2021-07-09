The South Coos Nooks kept their American Legion season and league records perfect by sweeping visiting Dr. Randall’s of Roseburg in a doubleheader at Marshfield High School on Tuesday.
The Nooks won the opener 17-7 and the nightcap 8-6, scoring five runs in the bottom of the sixth to rally for the victory.
South Coos appeared in trouble before the big inning, which started with a single by Dom Montiel and Cobin Bouska being hit by a pitch. Jonathan Calvert hit a two-run double and Colton Siewell followed with an RBI double. Siewell later scored on a passed ball and Joseph Herbert added a run by walking, stealing second and third and scoring on an error.
Herbert also walked and scored in the third inning, when Daniel Cabrera and Luke Parry also walked, both coming home on errors.
Calvert also picked up the win on the mound, pitching the final three innings and allowing one hit and one run while striking out four. He combined with starter Drake Rogers and Ryder Easton to strike out a total of 11 batters in the game.
The Nooks had plenty of offense in the first game to roll to an easy win.
Montiel had two singles, a double and triple and scored four runs. He also drove in two runs.
Parry had a two-run homer and single and also scored three runs and Bouska had a two-run double and RBI single. Herbert, who had a pair of singles, and Siewell also scored two runs each.
Montiel, Calvert and Landon Croff combined on the mound for the Nooks, striking out a total of seven hitters (six by Montiel).
South Coos improved to 6-0 in league play and 8-0 overall.