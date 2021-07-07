The South Coos Nooks continued their perfect start to the American Legion baseball season when they beat North Coos and Brookings in a tripleheader set up so each team could play the other two.
The Nooks beat North Coos for the third time this week, 11-5, and then topped Brookings 18-8. Brookings-Harbor High School won the Class 3A state title this spring.
Against North Coos, South Coos scored four runs in the third to get on the board and broke the game open with six runs in the sixth.
Daniel Cabrera, Dom Montiel and Cobin Bouska each had two runs in the win. Henry Rankin had an RBI double in the third and three-run triple in the sixth.
Cabrera also started the game on the mound and picked up the win, with Luke Parry picking up the save.
Cooper Peters had a double and triple and two runs for North Coos and Beau Erickson had two singles, a run and an RBI.
Against Brookings, South Coos batted around in the first two innings, scoring four runs in the first and exploding for 10 in the second.
Drake Rodgers had four runs in the win and Wyatt Peck, Montiel, Dean Tucker, Landon Croff and Joseph Herbert all scored twice. Peck had a pair of RBI singles and two runs in the big inning and Montiel had a two-run triple. Croff had a triple in the fifth inning.
South Coos hosts Doc Randall’s of Roseburg for a league doubleheader Tuesday, with the first game at 3 p.m. at Marshfield High School.