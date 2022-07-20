Host South Coos and North Coos split a pair of thrillers in their final American Legion doubleheader against each other, both games coming down to the end.
South Coos rallied to win the opener 9-8, scoring the winning run in the bottom of the seventh. North Coos won the nightcap, which went eight innings, 6-5.
The teams split their six games this summer, all close, with South Coos winning three of the four league contests.
South Coos had lost five of six heading into the doubleheader, dropping two games to the Roseburg Loggers, 16-6 and 12-2; splitting a pair with Three Rivers of Florence with an 18-10 win and an 11-5 loss; and falling twice to Roseburg Pepsi, 9-1 and 12-2. The Nooks had one more nonleague doubleheader on Sunday against North Douglas (results were not available by press time).
In the first game between the two Bay Area squads, both Joe Herbert and Colton Siewell went 4-for-5 with three runs for South Coos. Landon Croff had two doubles and three RBIs. Luke Parry also had two hits, a run and an RBI and Ryder Easton had a single and a double. Cobin Bouska had a two-run double.
Siewell and Kris Campbell combined to strike out 10 hitters with Campbell pitching two innings of scoreless relief to pick up the victory.
Hunter Wheeling had three hits, including a triple, scored a run and drove in two for North Coos. Luke Wheeling had a hit, a run and an RBI. Jalen Riddle also drove in a run and Knoll Gederos, Peyton Forrester, Bryant Wicks and Jack Burgmeier each scored once.
In the nightcap, Sam Mickelson had two hits, including a double, and drove in two runs for North Coos.
Luke Wheeling had a double, a run and an RBI. Carter Brock had a hit and two runs and Riddle, Burgmeier and Nelson also scored. Luke Wheeling picked up the win in relief of Aidan Nelson after taking the loss in the first game.
Herbert and Siewell both had two hits, including a double, for South Coos and Herbert scored a run.
Jake Sproul had a single and scored twice and Bouska and Easton had the other two runs. Landon Croff pitched into the eighth inning, striking out 11 and allowing just five hits. He was credited with the loss. Sproul struck out one while recording the final two outs.