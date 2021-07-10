Jacob Fure of New York ran away from the rest of the pack to win the annual Mayor’s Firecracker Run in Coos Bay’s Mingus Park on the Fourth of July.
Fure, from Brooklyn, N.Y., finished the 4-kilometer run, which included a few laps around the pond and a hilly stretch on the dirt trails and area roads, in 14 minutes and 1 second.
Derek McGarygal of Coos Bay was a distant second in 16:30, followed by Garrett Stout of Coos Bay in 17:00.
Alexa Hague of Ashland was the first female finisher, and fourth overall, in 17:17. Delaney Jones of Lakeside was second among women in 18:17 and Danielle Jensen of Coos Bay was third in 20:25. Jensen was the first masters (40-and-over) female and Tim Hyatt of Coos Bay, was the first masters male and 17th overall (19:48).
A total of 34 runners and walkers participated in the 4-kilometer race. An additional 12 youngsters participated in the 1-mile run around the pond.
The event is sponsored by the South Coast Running Club, one of several events put on by the club each year.
Next on the schedule is the club's signature event, the Circle the Bay. That 30-kilometer event on Aug. 14 includes both individual and three-person relay options.
For a complete schedule and information on signing up for upcoming races, visit www.southcoastrunningclub.org.
Mayor’s Firecracker Run
4 Kilometers
MALE
0-9 — 1. Pierce Casey, Reedsport, 25:21.
20-29 — 1. Jacob Fure, Brooklyn, N.Y., 14:01; 2. Derek McGarygal, Coos Bay, 16:30; 3. Garrett Stout, Coos Bay, 17:00; 4. Sam Compton, Pleasant Hill, 19:32.
40-49 — 1. Tim Hyatt, Coos Bay, 19:48; 2. Michael Le, North Bend, 21:04; 3. Patrick Casey, Reedsport, 30:40.
50-59 — 1. Dale Barrett, Coos Bay, 33:15.
60-69 — 1. Daniel Robertson, North Bend, 24:05; 2. Michael Kelley, Coquille, 27:27; 3. Chris Hinzmann, Lakeside, 30:26.
70-79 — 1. Jim Clarke, Coos Bay, 26:01; 2. Alan Remele, Yuciapa, Calif., 26:30
FEMALE
0-9 — 1. Nora Rector, North Bend, 33:59; 2. Annalie Casey, Reedsport, 37:06.
10-19 — 1. Delaney Jones, Lakeside, 18:17.
20-29 — 1. Alexa Hague, Ashland, 17:17; 2. Taya Fure, Brooklyn, N.Y., 21:59.
30-39 — 1. Stephanie Casey, Reedsport, 21:21; 2. Liz Barany, Bend, 23:27; 3. Amanda Rowe, Coos Bay, 25:21; 4. Melanie Simpson, Coos Bay, 26:22; 5. Carrie Tollefson, Reedsport, 38:43.
40-49 — 1. Danielle Jensen, Coos Bay, 20:25; 2. Bree Yednock, Coos Bay, 28:40; 3. Kelly Lay, Coos Bay, 28:58; 4. Leah Rector, North Bend, 34:00; 5. Jennifer Terrebrood, Reedsport, 38:43; 6. Rosa Atencio, North Bend, 39:10.
50-59 — 1. Dana Mohn, Coos Bay, 30:34; 2. Victoria Francis, Coquille, 33:45.
70-79 — 1. Suzy McDonald, Coquille, 36:18; 2. Judith Remele, Coquille, 37:47.
1 Mile Kids Run participants (includes age)
Mirabelle Casey, 3, Reedsport
Genevieve Casey, 5, Reedsport
Callahan Ford, 10, Berkeley, Calif.
Anders Jensen, 9, North Bend
Torsten Jensen, 9, North Bend
Espen Jensen, 6, North Bend
Ison Johnson, 8, Washington, Utah
Abby Miller, 5, Coos Bay
Micah Miller, 3, Coos Bay
Lucy Seedborg, 9, Coos Bay
Luke Seedborg, 7, Coos Bay
Gavin Simpson, 10, Coos Bay