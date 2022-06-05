baseball
Metro Creative Connection

A new baseball league for adults on the South Coast is being formed, with games to be played on Sundays throughout the summer. The goal is for the league to start on June 12

The Epuerto Adult Baseball League is designed for players 18 years old and older of all abilities. 

Games will be played at 9 a.m. and noon on Sundays at Marshfield High School. The cost is $200, which covers field maintenance, umpires, uniforms and some gear. Players will need their own gloves, hats and bats and, ideally, also their own batting helmets. 

The league will use wood bats. 

Players of all skill levels are welcome and encouraged to play and every player, regardless of abilities, will get a chance to play and bat in all games. 

Players can sign up at www.epuertosports.com

0
0
0
0
0



Online Poll

What are your summer fun plans?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters