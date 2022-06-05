A new baseball league for adults on the South Coast is being formed, with games to be played on Sundays throughout the summer. The goal is for the league to start on June 12
The Epuerto Adult Baseball League is designed for players 18 years old and older of all abilities.
Games will be played at 9 a.m. and noon on Sundays at Marshfield High School. The cost is $200, which covers field maintenance, umpires, uniforms and some gear. Players will need their own gloves, hats and bats and, ideally, also their own batting helmets.
The league will use wood bats.
Players of all skill levels are welcome and encouraged to play and every player, regardless of abilities, will get a chance to play and bat in all games.
Players can sign up at www.epuertosports.com