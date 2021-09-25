Val Nemcek became a two-time champion of the Crossings Cup at Bandon Crossings Golf Course last week, when he beat Ryder DeSteunder 2 and 1 in the championship match.
Nemcek, who is a 10-handicap, won despite DeSteunder shooting 4-under on the back nine on the way to a 1-over 73. DeSteunder played as a zero handicap for the match.
Nemcek parred six of the first eight holes on the back nine, and three of those became net birdies, helping him stay in front in the match. His gross score for the match was 84.
Nemcek won the eight-golfer final bracket The Crossings Cup, determined by points earned during the weekly Casual Fridays events.
He beat another past champion, Mark Nortness, in the semifinals while DeSteunder beat Greg Harless.
Their championship match came during last week’s Casual Fridays play.
Andrew Kimbell had the best gross score of the day with a 70, while Bryan Church and Sam McCullough both shot 72 and DeSteunder and Jim Wakeman had scores of 73.
Robert Webber had the best net score with a 69, while Kimbell and Gene Flores each had net scores of 70.
Results for the week are below.
Though the Crossings Cup is over for this year, the weekly Casual Fridays events continue.
Call Bandon Crossings at 541-347-3232 for more information.
Casual Fridays
Low Gross — Andrew Kimbell 70, Bryan Church 72, Sam McCullough 72, Ryder DeSteunder 73, Alex Smith 77, James Hanson 77, Greg Harless 79, Kevin Phillips 79, James Taylor 80, Brian Gibson 84, Mark Nortness 84, Mitch McCullough 84, Wayne Everest 88, Craig Ford 109, Richard Wold 116.
Low Net 3 Robert Webber 69, Gene Flores 70, Rodney Sexton 71, Jim Wakeman 71, Ted McKenzie 73, Bobby Cox 74, Val Nemcek 74, Phil Bennett 75, Rick Evans 76, Tom Gant 77, John Ohanesian 77, Luke Thornton 79, Brian Boyle 81, Wim McSpadden 82, Chip England 82.
Closest to Pin — Sam McCullough (No. 6), Bobby Cox (No. 9), Brian Gibson (No. 11), Bryan Church (No. 14), James Hanson (No. 17).