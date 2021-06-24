North Bend’s wrestling team advanced five individuals to the Class 5A state tournament with their finishes at the district tournament Saturday at Cottage Grove.
The Bulldogs finished fourth in the team race dominated by Thurston, which had 27 total wrestlers out of 28 possible in the 14 weight classes. Crater and Eagle Point also finished ahead of North Bend.
Three Bulldogs finished third in their weight classes — Liam Buskerud at 152 pounds, Cutter Woodworth (182) and Neal Walter (285).
In addition, both Reggie Watson (106 pounds) and Ethan Ingram (126) placed fourth to advance to state.
North Bend’s other placers were Tim Sarnecky, who was fifth at 182 pounds, and Wyatt Smith and Kevin Tilapa, who finished sixth at 126 and 152, respectively.
CLASS 2A: Reedsport qualified three brothers for the upcoming state tournament with their efforts at the district tournament.
Aaron Solomon took the title at 132 pounds and Christian Solomon was the winner at 145. Adam Solomon placed second at 138 pounds for the Brave.
Reedsport’s Jose Martinez was fourth at 132 pounds.
GIRLS: Siuslaw’s Hayden Muller was the only state qualifier from the South Coast, placing third at 140 pounds in the South Regional tournament on Saturday at Cottage Grove.
The top four finishers in each weight class advanced to state.
North Bend freshman Brynn Buskerud won one match at 115 pounds and her twin sister, Haley, competed at 110 pounds, but lost both her bouts.