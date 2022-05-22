Third in nation

The Webfoot Junior 18 girls club volleyball team placed third in the USAV Girls 18’s Junior National Championships after posting a 7-1 record.

 Contributed photo

A North Bend volleyball player was named to the all-tournament team after leading the Webfoot Junior 18 girls club volleyball team to third place in the 2022 USAV Girls 18’s Junior National Championships held April 22-April 24 in Phoenix.

Bridget Gould of North Bend was joined by Kait Wood of Eugene as Webfoot members on the 12-person all-tournament team.

The Webfoot Juniors 18 girls club volleyball team, based in Eugene, went 7-1 in matches overall and took home medals for placing third in the 18 Freedom Division, which consisted of 48 teams.

