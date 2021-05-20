North Bend’s softball team had a big weekend, picking up a sweep over Douglas on senior day and then holding a ribbon cutting for its new softball building Saturday.
The Bulldogs lost their season finale after the ribbon cutting, falling to visiting Roseburg 15-0. Stephanie Blix, the Indians’ pitcher, allowed just one base runner, on Jordan Nelson’s single, and struck out 10.
“It was the most dominant pitching effort I have seen in a long time,” North Bend coach John Olson said.
The Indians also hit four home runs.
But the game didn’t dampen the spirits from the ribbon cutting for the new facility, which includes home and visitor locker rooms, an upstairs announcers stand, a concession stand and restrooms.
Combined with the team’s new practice facility that opened more than a year ago with pitching and batting practice areas, North Bend’s overall facility at Oak Street is now top-of-the-line.
“It is just an amazing facility that will improve the game experience of our athletes, visiting athletes and fans,” Olson said. “This makes Oak Street a more attractive place to play.”
The field has improved gradually over the years, including adding a scoreboard a few years back.
“I will enjoy the fact things will just be easier for the girls and me every practice and every game,” Olson said. “All our equipment can just be in one spot and we don’t have to pack things around every day.
“This is just another of many examples I have witnessed in my close to 30 years here of how the North Bend School District and the community really care about all NBHS students and athletes.”
The celebration came the day after the senior day sweep of the Trojans, when all four North Bend seniors — Keira Young, Angie Allman, Angie Cameron and Cali Davis had at least one hit.
The Bulldogs won the first game 16-2. North Bend pitchers Sarah Shore and Mia Reynon held Douglas to two hits. Shore also had a hit, two runs and three RBIs. Rachael Snyder had two hits and drove in three runs.
In the nightcap, the Bulldogs won 15-0 as Amanda Hollingsworth pitched a one-hitter.
Katie Holmes had a hit, an RBI and three runs. Adriana Yuelling had two runs and an RBI and Mirra Riddle had two hits.
PIRATES FALL: Marshfield dropped the final two games of the season, to Sky-Em League champion Marist Catholic, but still finished second in the final league standings.
Marist Catholic won the opener 12-3 and the nightcap 8-0.
In the first game, Kaylin Dea had two hits and drove in two of Marshfield’s three runs and Dahlia Kanui hit a double and scored one of the runs. Paige Reigard and Makenna Johnson had the other two runs.
In the nightcap, Marist Catholic’s Malia Williams pitched a no-hitter with 11 strikeouts.
Marist Catholic finished a perfect 15-0 in league and is the No. 2 seed in the Class 4A Elite 8 Showcase.
TIGERS IN PLAYOFFS: Bandon opens the Class 2A playoffs on Tuesday against Colton at a neutral site. The Tigers finished second in the Sunset Conference and Colton was second in its league.
All the teams are guaranteed at least two games, with the second one Thursday. The championship game is Saturday.
Coquille finished just outside the playoffs, narrowly being passed over for the postseason, passed over for Western Christian and Union, which each finished third in their leagues.
Bandon’s baseball team also just missed being selected. Reedsport, which finished second in the league standings, will be in the postseason. The matchup for the Brave was not available by press time.