The North Bend Majors all-star baseball team has claimed top-three finishes in a trio of recent tournaments.
The North Bend group finished first in Florence, winning six games over the weekend of May 20, including beating Umpqua Valley 5-4 in the championship game.
North Bend finished second in the Coos Bay Classic. The North Bend club lost 12-4 to Willamette Valley in the championship game after beating Umpqua Valley 11-9 in extra innings in the semifinals.
The team finished third in the Burg in Roseburg over the holiday weekend, beating Umpqua Valley 13-1 in the third-place game.
Players on the squad include Degan Pierce, Keller Vinyard, Drakkar Funk, Trenton Holmes, Josh Sullivan, Brady Matthews, Sean Gonsalves, Alexander Peck, Logan Garmon and Ewan Lindsey.
The head coach is Aaron Funk and assistants are Bryce Weidman, Jason Vinyard, Josh Sullivan and Josh Thompson.