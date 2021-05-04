North Bend’s girls beat host Phoenix 6-1 in a high school tennis match Monday.
The Bulldogs won all three singles matches and the top three doubles matches against the Pirates.
Adrianna Frank, Molly Richcreek and Chelsea Gould all won their singles matches without dropping a single game.
North Bend also got straight-sets doubles wins by the pairings of Sydney Wilson and Olivia Knutson, Emily West and Madison West, and Haley Reeves and Trinity Barker.
Singles: Adrianna Frank, NB, d. Gorwi Vallanki, 6-0, 6-0; Molly Richcreek, NB, d. Agatha Hosking, 6-0, 6-0; Chelsea Gould, NB, d. Alexis Rogers, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Sydney Wilson and Olivia Knutson, NB, d. Allyson Ellis and Courtney House, 6-4, 7-5; Emily West and Madison West, NB, d. Brianna Gaal and Madison Gridley, 6-1, 6-1; Haley Reeves and Trinity Barker, NB, d. Kaylee Sze3remi and Maggie Bakke, 6-0, 6-1; Courtney House and Allyson Ellis, Pho, d. Fernanda Gonzalez and Chloe Moore, 6-0, 6-0.