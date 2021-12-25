North Bend’s girls basketball team opened Midwestern League play with a 33-23 win at North Eugene on Tuesday, the lone league game before the new year for the Bulldogs.
“Our girls played a really smart game tonight,” North Bend coach Mike Forrester said.
The Bulldogs took control by shutting out the Highlanders in the second quarter and maintained the lead in the second half.
“We handled their pressure and made really good decisions in the fourth quarter.
Adrianna Frank had 19 points and Trinity Barker 12 as North Bend improved to 6-2 on the season.
“Adrianna Frank is playing really well, providing great senior leadership,” Forrester said.
North Bend’s boys fell to the Highlanders 63-29, dropping to 2-6 on the season.
North Bend’s squads are at Cottage Grove on Jan. 4 before heading into the bulk of the league schedule with a game at Eagle Point on Jan. 7.