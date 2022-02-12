NORTH BEND — North Bend’s girls basketball team used a strong defensive effort to beat visiting North Eugene 34-25 on Tuesday, keeping its hopes for a spot in the Class 5A postseason alive.
“We’re still in it,” North Bend coach Mike Forrester said. “We’ve beating the teams we’re supposed to beat.”
North Bend is in a race with Thurston in the race for fifth place in the Midwestern League and a possible spot in the Class 5A playoffs, but likely needs to beat the Colts in Springfield on Feb. 25 after Thurston won their meeting in North Bend earlier.
Following Tuesday’s game, the Bulldogs are 5-6 in league, while Thurston is 3-6, though the Colts have an easier schedule down the road.
The Bulldogs will need another good effort on defense, and will need to make outside shots against the Colts, something they didn’t do with regularity in the win over North Eugene.
But North Bend found other ways to score. Trinity Barker led the way with 14 points, including a 3-pointer and making five of her six free throws. Adrianna Frank also made five free throws, to go with a 3-pointer, for eight points.
Kylee Lambert and Mirra Riddle each added four points.
The bigger key in the win was when North Eugene had the ball.
“Defensively, we played pretty well,” Forrester said. “We put pressure on the ball. I don’t think we gave them too many great looks.”
Natalie Hobbs had 12 points to lead the Highlanders.
“I think we played pretty well,” Frank said of North Bend’s effort. “We could have rebounded better, but we did pretty good.”
North Eugene tried to pressure North Bend in the full court all game, but the Bulldogs had few turnovers.
“I think we did a good job breaking the press,” Frank said.
And when North Eugene tried to trap late, North Bend handled that well, too.
“That’s something we don’t practice,” Forrester said. “We didn’t panic. We waited until we got fouled.”
Forrester also was pleased with the play of his squad off the bench.
“We played a lot of kids who don’t usually get to play,” Forrester said, adding “We have a lot of kids we can put in (who can play well).”
North Bend has now swept North Eugene and Ashland. The Bulldogs go for another sweep Friday when Eagle Point comes to town.
Tuesday’s win gives the Bulldogs some momentum heading into that contest.
“This win was really important for our chance to make the playoffs,” Frank said.
Friday’s game against Eagle Point will be the second of four in a row at home. Next week, two of the league’s top teams visit the Dog Pound, with Churchill visiting Tuesday, followed by Crater on Friday.