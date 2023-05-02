North Bend’s boys and Coquille’s girls easily won the team races at the annual Coos County Meet at Marshfield High School on Friday and Marshfield’s Alex Garcia-Silver broke a longstanding meet record.
The event is the oldest annual high school meet in the state, celebrating its 115th straight year.
North Bend rolled up 214 points to win the boys title, with Marshfield a distant second (159 points) and Myrtle Point next (65).
The girls race was a little tighter, but Coquille won with 188.5 points, to 142 for North Bend, 80 for Bandon and 68 for the host Pirates.
In addition to the team titles, individual awards were presented to the outstanding jumpers, throwers and runners of the meet, voted on by the coaches. Those athletes came from five of the six schools.
Bandon freshman Marley Petrey was the girls runner of the meet after winning three events. She took the 100 meters (13.26 seconds), the 400 (1:03.17) and the 300 hurdles (49.99) and also finished third in the triple jump, which she has just started learning.
The outstanding boys runner was North Bend’s Jason Padgett, who sped to titles in the sprints but was most excited about an event that includes his teammates.
Padgett won the 100 in 11.41 and 200 in 23.30. He also anchored the Bulldogs to the title in the 4x100 relay, teaming with Nathaniel Folsom, Andrew Efraimson and Brody Justice to win in 44.20.
“The relay is 100 percent the highlight of the meet,” said Padgett, adding the he hopes the Bulldogs can repeat the state title they won in the race last spring. “That would be the best thing.”
He hopes better individual times in the sprints will come as the weather improves.
Padgett also ran the lead leg on North Bend’s 4x400 team, which ran a season-best 3:30.44 but couldn’t hold off Marshfield’s quartet of Garcia-Silver, Jack Waddington, Elijah Cellura and Bodey Lutes, which crossed the line in 3:28.00, also a season-best.
Garcia-Silver and Lutes provided the top two running marks in the meet.
Running alone for nearly the entire race far ahead of the pack, Garcia-Silver crossed the line in 3:59.74 in the 1,500 to break a meet record previously held by Coquille’s Rob Calley that had stood for more than 35 years.
“The record is good,” he said, though he added he is aiming for 3:55 in the 1,500 and something under 8:20 in the 3,000, his other distance specialty.
“I’m working toward that,” Garcia-Silver said.
He said he was a little tired from a trip during the week to Utah, the state where he will run in college after committing to Brigham Young University.
Lutes, meanwhile, dominated the 800 meters, blazing the two laps in 1:57.30 before coming from behind on the anchor leg to give the Pirates the victory in the closing relay.
Waddington, another member of that relay, did win an individual honor, being named outstanding jumper for the boys.
Waddington won the high jump with a career-best clearance of 6 feet and also finished second in the pole vault, clearing 13 feet (Justice cleared 13-6 for North Bend) and third in the triple jump with a leap of 38-3, about 8 inches shorter than winner Andreas Villanueva of Myrtle Point.
Villanueva also was second in the javelin behind North Bend’s Keegan Young and his Myrtle Point teammate Mason Detzler was named outstanding thrower after dominating his two specialties — the shot put and discus.
Detzler had a big new best in the discus with a throw of 162-10, less than a foot off Matt Buche’s school record and also won the shot put with a mark of 52-9.
The discus throw was a 9-foot improvement from his previous best and the shot put was about nine inches short. He leads Class 1A in both events and shares the top mark for all classifications in the discus and ranks fourth among all Oregon high schoolers in the shot put. The results are the effort of relentless offseason work, he said.
“I was throwing pretty much all winter, like six days a week,” the junior said, adding that he was spurred on by getting a taste of the state meet last year.
“I made it to state last year and I didn’t do very well,” he said.
After Friday’s big throw, he has improved his best by 47 feet in the discus this year.
The outstanding girls thrower also won the shot and discus. Marshfield junior Daphne Scriven had marks of 33-1 ¾ in the shot put and 118-3 in the discus.
Scriven was state champion in the discus last spring and has made strides in both events this year.
“The discus was pretty good (tonight),” she said, though she was hoping for a mark of 131-5 that would have broken the meet and school records.
The other outstanding athlete was Coquille’s Melanie Lambson, who was named top jumper after winning the long jump with a new best 16-5 ½ and finishing an inch behind teammate Emelia Wirebaugh in the triple jump with a leap of 33-8.
Lambson also was second to teammate Trinidy Blanton in the 200.
The Red Devils won the meet with their depth, especially in the field events.
Blanton won the javelin with a throw of 122-2, a season best, and teammate Callie Millet was second with a season best 115-10. Holli Vigue had a new best of 111-3 to finish second to Scriven in the discus (Millet was fourth) and was third in the shot put.
And in the pole vault Reagan Krantz and Millet were second and third behind North Bend’s Abby Woodruff, who cleared 10 feet to win the event.
Coquille also had a strong showing on the track, finishing second in both relays behind North Bend and also getting a trio of runner-up finishes from freshman Ada Millet, who was second to Petrey in the 400, to Bandon’s Dani McLain in the 800 and to North Bend’s Ellie Massey in the 1,500.
The latter race featured new bests for Massey (5:08.98), Millet (5:10.49) and McLain (5:10.65). Massey also won the 3,000 (11:38.69).
Coquille got a win in the 100 hurdles by Nevaeha Florez and has the pieces for a run at another state title after winning the school’s first-ever title in a girls team sport last spring.
“I’m pretty excited, especially with the younger girls,” Blanton said. “They’ve all been working so hard this season.
“We’re a special team together. We’re all supportive of each other — that’s a big deal. And we all push each other.”
Blanton only competed in the two events Friday because she had a collision with another athlete during a meet earlier in the week. She was among the top seeds in both the 100 and long jump as well.
“This is my favorite meet,” she said. “I wanted to compete in all four. It was not in my best interest.”
Other boys winners in the meet were Marshfield’s Mitchell George in the long jump, North Bend’s Folsom in the 400 and Miles Washington in the two hurdles races and Marshfield’s Jaxson Stovall in the 3,000.
Most of the teams also will compete in the Grants Pass Rotary Invitational this Saturday as they work toward their upcoming district meets, which will determine berths for the state championships at Hayward Field in Eugene.
GIRLS
Team Scores: Coquille 188.5, North Bend 142, Bandon 80, Marshfield 68, Myrtle Point 21, Powers 1.5.
Shot Put — 1. Daphne Scriven, Mar, 33-1 ¾; 2. Tori Cox, Mar, 31-5 ½; 3. Holli Vigue, Coq, 30-3; 4. Kaylianna Mazzucchi, NB, 28-6 ¼; 5. Bailie Detzler, MP, 27-11; 6. Katelyn Senn, Ban, 26-3.
Discus — 1. Daphne Scriven, Mar, 118-3; 2. Holli Vigue, Coq, 111-3; 3. Tori Cox, Mar, 109-11; 4. Callie Millet, Coq, 97-3; 5. Emily Hampton, NB, 80-1; 6. Kaylianna Mazzucchi, NB, 76-10.
Javelin — 1. Trinidy Blanton, Coq, 122-2; 2. Callie Millet, Coq, 115-10; 3. Katelyn Senn, Ban, 108-11; 4. Kate Miles, Mar, 105-7; 5. Caitlyn Browning, Mar, 102-0; 6. Kaylianna Mazzucchi, NB, 101-4.
High Jump — 1. Keira Crawford, Mar, 4-8; 2. Emma Slade, NB, 4-8; 3. Analise Miller, Ban, 4-6; 4. Caitlyn Michalek, Ban, 4-6.
Long Jump — 1. Melanie Lambson, Coq, 16-5 ½; 2. Alie Clark, Mar, 15-3 ¾; 3. Lennon Riddle, NB, 14-11 ½; 4. Kaytlin Johnson Coq, 14-8; 5. Roxy Day, NB, 14-7 ¼; 6. Abby Woodruff, NB, 14-4 ½.
Triple Jump — 1. Emelia Wirebaugh, Coq, 33-9; 2. Melanie Lambson, Coq, 33-8; 3. Marley Petrey, Ban, 32-8 ½; 4. Lennon Riddle, NB, 32-0; 5. Roxy Day, NB, 30-8 ¾; 6. Lexi McWilliam, MP, 29-5 ¼.
Pole Vault — 1. Abby Woodruff, NB, 10-0; 2. Reagan Krantz, Coq, 9-0; 3. Callie Millet, Coq, 8-6; 4. Roxy Day, NB, 8-6; 5. Tie-Ada Millet, Coq, and Lauren Stallard, Pow, 8-0.
100 — 1. Marley Petrey, Ban, 13.26; 2. Olivia Brophy, MP, 14.02; 3. Sophia Ryan, NB, 14.09; 4. Kaytlin Johnson, Coq, 14.50; 5. Aria Johnson, Mar, 14.62; 6. Dakota Blair, Mar, 14.69.
200 — 1. Trinidy Blanton, Coq, 27.42; 2. Melanie Lambson, Coq, 28.96; 3. Olivia Brophy, MP, 28.97; 4. Lauren Efraimson, NB, 29.15; 5. Sophia Ryan, NB, 29.31; 6. Analise Miller, Ban, 29.57.
400 — 1. Marley Petrey, Ban, 1:03.17; 2. Ada Millet, Coq, 1:04.14; 3. Emma Slade, NB, 1:04.48; 4. Lauren Efraimson, NB, 1:04.70; 5. Lennon Riddle, NB, 1:07.39; 6. Alyrian Covey, Mar, 1:09.30.
800 — 1. Dani McLain, Ban, 2:33.20; 2. Ada Millet, Coq, 2:38.46; 3. Matti Nelson, Coq, 2:38.96; 4. Safaa Dimitruk, Ban, 2:43.40; 5. Faith Gertner, Coq, 2:46.12; 6. Cassie Kennon, NB, 2:54.62.
1,500 — 1. Ellie Massey, NB, 5:08.98; 2. Ada Millet, Coq, 5:10.49; 3. Dani McLain, Ban, 5:10.65; 4. Riley Mullanix, Mar, 6:02.90; 5. Cassie Kennon, NB, 6:06.80; 6. Taylor Williams, Coq, 6:46.25.
3,000 — 1. Ellie Massey, NB, 11:38.69; 2. Faith Gertner, Coq, 13:14.67; 3. Rose Hadley, NB, 14:09.18; 4. Taylor Williams, Coq, 14:59.16.
100 high Hurdles — 1. Nevaeha Florez, Coq, 18.87; 2. Roxy Day, NB, 19.00; 3. Kaylee Dykes, Coq, 22.19; 4. Danni Roby, NB, 24.86.
300 Low Hurdles — 1. Marley Petrey, Ban, 49.99; 2. Lennon Riddle, NB, 42.83; 3. Alexi Lucatero, Coq, 55.73; 4. Emma Slade, NB, 56.31; 5. Brooklyn Reis, Mar, 1:02.19.
4x100 Relay — 1. North Bend (Kaylianna Mazzucchi, Abby Woodruff, Sophia Ryan, Lauren Efraimson); 2. Coquille, 56.65; 3. Bandon, 56.78; 4. Myrtle Point (57.77).
4x400 Relay — 1. North Bend (Abby Woodruff, Emma Slade, Ellie Massey, Lauren Efraimson), 4:31.72; 2. Coquille, 4:55.27.
BOYS
Team Scores: North Bend 214, Marshfield 159, Myrtle Point 65, Bandon 25, Coquille 11, Powers 7.
Shot Put — 1. Mason Detzler, MP, 52-9; 2. Trenton Edwards, Mar, 40-7 ½; 3. Howard Blanton, MP, 40-2 ½; 4. Chance Browning, Mar, 40-0 ½; 5. Logan Clayburn, MP, 37-7 ½; 6. Michael Pedrick, Pow, 36-2.
Discus — 1. Mason Detzler, MP, 162-10; 2. Jerico Jones, Coq, 123-3; 3. Sam Mickelson, NB, 118-5; 4. Logan Clayburn, MP, 115-0; 5. Tom Riley, Coq, 114-1; 6. Keegan Young, NB, 106-9.
Javelin — 1. Keegan Young, NB, 166-10; 2. Andreas Villanueva, MP, 158-4; 3. Chance Browning, Mar, 144-7; 4. Benjamin Swank, NB, 138-4; 5. Henry Hood, NB, 134-0; 6. Bryson Overby, Mar, 131-11.
High Jump — 1 .Jack Waddington, Mar, 6-0; 2. Mekhi Johnson, Mar, 5-6; 3. Henry Hood, NB, 5-4; 4. Keegan Young, NB, 5-0.
Long Jump — 1. Mitchell George, Mar, 19-1 ¾; 2. Talon Thomas, Mar, 19-1 ¼; 3. Miles Baxter, NB, 18-8 ½; 4. Brody Ligons, MP, 18-8 ¼; 5. Jonah Martin, Mar, 17-9; 6. Keegan Young, NB, 16-10 ¾.
Triple Jump — 1. Andreas Villanueva, MP, 38-11 1/2 ; 2. Miles Baxter, NB, 38-7 ½; 3. Jack Waddington, Mar, 38-3; 4. Talon Thomas, Mar, 37-6 ½; 5. Caden Wirebaugh, NB, 35-5 ½; 6. Jonah Martin, Mar, 35-5.
Pole Vault — 1. Brody Justice, NB, 13-6; 2. Jack Waddington, Mar, 13-0; 3. Talon Blanton, Pow, 11-0; 4. Quinton Kloster, Mar, 10-0.
100 — 1. Jason Padgett, NB, 11.41; 2. Mitchell George, Mar, 11.78; 3. Andrew Efraimson, NB, 11.79; 4. Elijah Fox, Mar, 11.88; 5. Cole Hansen, NB, 11.94; 6. Brody Ligons, MP, 12.31.
200 — 1. Jason Padgett, NB, 23.30; 2. Nathaniel Folsom, NB, 23.57; 3. Cole Hansen, NB, 24.59; 4. Quinton Kloster, Mar, 24.96; 5. Brody Ligons, MP, 25.62; 6. Talon Thomas, Mar, 25.84.
400 — 1. Nathaniel Folsom, NB, 54.17; 2. Andrew Efraimson, NB, 54.57; 3. Quinton Kloster, Mar, 54.99; 4. Benjamin Swank, NB, 57.22; 5. Caiden Looney, Ban, 59.86; 6. Jason Huerta, Ban, 1:04.06.
800 — 1. Bodey Lutes, Mar, 1:57.30; 2. Elijah Cellura, Mar, 2:06.71; 3. Gavin Schmidt, NB, 2:12.49; 4. Steven Burgess, NB, 2:27.78.
1,500 — 1. Alex Garcia-Silver, Mar, 3:59.74; 2. Jaxson Stovall, Mar, 4:23.87; 3. Tiago Schrader, NB, 4:43.79; 4. Benjamin Swank, NB, 4:54.90; 5. Matix Wolfe, NB, 5:05.48; 6. Jacob Kingery, Coq, 5:38.43.
3,000 — 1. Jaxson Stovall, Mar, 9:49.93; 2. Tiago Schrader, NB, 10:41.02; 3. Matix Wolfe, NB, 11:15.83; 4. Steven Burgess, NB, 11:19.73.
110 High Hurdles — 1. Miles Washington, NB, 18.69; 2. Raistlin Schippert, Ban, 18.78; 3. Caden Wirebaugh, NB, 20.44.
300 Intermediate Hurdles — 1. Miles Washington, NB, 48.15; 2. Raistlin Schippert, Ban, 49.69; 3. Gavin Schidt, NB, 50.64.
4x100 Relay — 1. North Bend (Nathaniel Folsom, Andrew Efraimson, Brody Justice, Jason Padgett), 44.20; 2. Myrtle Point, 48.58; 3. Bandon, 49.71.
4x400 Relay — 1. Marshfield (Jack Waddington, Alex Garcia-Silver, Eliijah Cellura, Bodey Lutes), 3:28.00;
2. North Bend, 3:30.44.