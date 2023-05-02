North Bend’s Jason Padgett crosses the finish line

North Bend’s Jason Padgett crosses the finish line to win the 200 at the Coos County Meet. Padgett also won the 100 to lead the North Bend boys to the team title.

 Photo by John Gunther/For The World

North Bend’s boys and Coquille’s girls easily won the team races at the annual Coos County Meet at Marshfield High School on Friday and Marshfield’s Alex Garcia-Silver broke a longstanding meet record.

The event is the oldest annual high school meet in the state, celebrating its 115th straight year.

Email Newsletters