EUGENE — Myrtle Point’s stellar throwers both came up second to big throws by fellow athletes at the Class 1A state meet Friday.
A day after winning the shot put, Mason Detzler came up short in the discus as defending champion Ray Gerrard of North Douglas uncorked a throw of 171 feet, 8 inches that broke the meet record.
Detzler finished second at 154-1, but still has next year to look forward to after making huge strides this season with a lot of work in the offseason.
Logan Clayburn, also a junior for the Bobcats, placed sixth with a throw of 132-4.
Meanwhile, Andreas Villanueva, who was Class 2A champion in the javelin as a junior last year, finished second in that event this time, behind a big throw from Joseph’s Kale Ferguson.
Villanueva improved on his throw from last year, with a mark of 169-1 on his fifth attempt. But Ferguson was better with a mark of 189 feet, 4 inches.
The Bobcats finished fifth in the team race with 35 points, passed for the fourth-place trophy by St. Paul in the final event. Adrian won with 57.
Pacific had one placer in the meet. Tucker Long raced to fifth place in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 43.57 seconds.
The only state qualifier for Powers, Lauren Stallard, finished her career with a medal in the pole vault, finishing sixth by clearing 8 feet, 6 inches.
Damascus Christian won the Class 1A girls title in the tightest team race Friday, finishing with 67 points to 64 for both Adrian and Crane.