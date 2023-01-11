Myrtle Point’s Logan Clayburn was champion of his weight class in the Eagle Point Invitational wrestling tournament on Saturday.
Clayburn pinned Coquille’s Tommy Vigue in 49 seconds to win the 220-pound weight class.
Sign up for Full Access to all of the online content and E-Editions on the www.thewordlink.com website here!
(The charge will appear as "Country Media Inc." on your credit card statement)
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Monthly
|$15.00
|for 30 days
|Yearly
|$99.00
|for 365 days
Read all The World's news online FREE, for 30 days at no charge. After the trial period we’ll bill your credit card just $15 per month.
(The charge will appear as "Country Media Inc." on your credit card statement)
Sign up for delivery of The World Newspaper on Tuesdays and Fridays, and for Full Access to the www.theworldlink.com website and E-Editions here!
(The charge will appear as "Country Media Inc." on your credit card statement)
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month Auto Pay
|$24.00
|for 30 days
|13 Weeks
|$68.00
|for 91 days
|26 Weeks
|$112.00
|for 183 days
|52 Weeks
|$192.00
|for 365 days
This subscription will allow existing subscribers of The World to access all of our online content, including the E-Editions area.
NOTE: To claim your access to the site, you will need to enter the Last Name and First Name that is tied to your subscription in this format: SMITH, JOHN
If you need help with exactly how your specific name needs be entered, please email us at admin@countrymedia.net or call us at 1-541 266 6047.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! Please support our site. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Your last FREE article. SUBSCRIBE to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! Please support our site. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Myrtle Point’s Logan Clayburn was champion of his weight class in the Eagle Point Invitational wrestling tournament on Saturday.
Clayburn pinned Coquille’s Tommy Vigue in 49 seconds to win the 220-pound weight class.
Clayburn was the top seed and Vigue the No. 2 seed and both pinned three foes to reach the championship round.
Clayburn was Myrtle Point’s only wrestler in the varsity tournament. Coquille had four and all four placed.
Coquille’s Camaron Houston also placed second in his weight class, 152 pounds. Eagle Point’s Gavin Pogue, the top seed, beat him 7-2 in the final.
Harley Pierce was sixth at 285 and Patton Clark was seventh at 138 for Coquille.
Eagle Point took the team title. Coquille was eighth and Myrtle Point 11th.
In the girls portion of the tournament, Coquille’s Azalea Liles (120 pounds) and Nevaeha Florez (125) both finished second, as did Myrtle Point’s Jayme Padgett (170). Myrtle Point’s Zoe Crabill was third in her 125-pound bracket.
KING OF THE HILL INVITATIONAL: Siuslaw won the team title and North Bend was eighth in Pleasant Hill’s tournament on Saturday.
Siuslaw wrestlers won four straight weight classes to carry the Vikings to the team title.
Joel Sissel was champion at 170 pounds, followed by Jacob Mann (182), Mason Buss (195) and Dayne Muller (220). Siuslaw’s River Howell was sixth at 220.
North Bend’s Wyatt Smith was the champion at 138 pounds, beating Creswell’s Kaleb Sanders 12-3 in the championship match.
North Bend’s Jackson Swanson was third at 126 pounds and Gavin Walter was fourth at 285.
Nolan Timeus of Gold Beach was third at 145 pounds. Teammate Chris Salcedo was fourth at 195. The Panthers were 17th among the 19 schools.
In the girls portion of the tournament, Siuslaw’s Macali Lade pinned North Bend’s Kayla Hayes for the title at 110 pounds. Danin Laouture won the title at 135 for Siuslaw, pinning three different foes and Meika Shappell was champion at 145 and Jane Laouture at 155.
Siuslaw’s Abby Riggs was second at 115 and Rosa Mendez third at 120. North Bend’s Kaylianna Mazzucchi was third at 155 and Baylee Adams was fourth at 130.
Gold Beach’s Jayden Salcedo was the winner at 190 pounds.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.