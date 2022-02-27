Myrtle Point received numerous honors for the Class 1A Special District 1 central division, including Andreas Villanueva being both the defensive player of the year and co-offensive player of the year along with Gold Beach quarterback Trenton Storns.
Myrtle Point’s Ryan Miller was coach of the year after helping the Bobcats reach the eight-man playoffs and win their first playoff game.
Villanueva was named to the first team at receiver while Billy Reynolds was a first-team running back for the Bobcats. On defense, Villanueva was named to the first team at defensive back, while Reynolds was named to the first team at linebacker. Also on the first-team defense were Howard Blanton at defensive end and Logan Clayburn at tackle. Jacob Koser was the first-team punter.
Myrtle Point players on the second team included quarterback Logan Blackman, running back Troy Warner, Clayburn at guard, Koser at linebacker, Dylan Jones at defensive tackle and Trace Edwards at kicker.
Named to honorable mention for the Bobcats were Koser at tight end/receiver and Jason Bates at center.
Gold Beach, which also advanced to the playoffs, had several players honored as well.
On the first-team offense were Trenton Storns at quarterback, Landyn Miller at running back, Jake Westerman at tight end/recceiver and Korben Storns at guard.
The first-team defense included Gold Beach’s Nelson Winstead at linebacker, Zane Gray at end and Korben Storns at defensive tackle. Austin Westerman was the first-team punter.
Panthers on the second team included Austin Westerman at center and linebacker, Braidon Flynn at running back, Chase Sprinkle at tight end/receiver, Gray at offensive guard, Thomas Remy at defensive end, Tanner Wright and Trenton Storns at defensive back, Landyn Miller at defensive tackle and Jake Westerman at punter.