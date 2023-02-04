Myrtle Point’s girls basketball team picked up a big Skyline League win Tuesday when the Bobcats topped host Camas Valley 59-37.
“It was a great team win,” coach Jennifer Sproul said. “I really liked the balanced scoring attack and the conscious effort to get good ball movement on the perimeter. And our defensive rotations led to several good fast breaks.”
Grace Bradford had 15 points, Milena Miller 14 and Olivia Brophy and Jakelynn Hermann 12 each in the win.
Myrtle Point improved to 7-1 in league play, alone in second behind North Douglas after the Warriors handed Umpqua Valley Christian its second league loss Tuesday. Camas Valley fell to 5-3.
Myrtle Point is at Days Creek on Friday and has one other big hurdle when it finishes the league season at home next Friday against New Hope Christian, another of the league’s top teams.
If the Bobcats finish second, they will have a bye straight into the league tournament at North Bend and also a guaranteed spot in the Class 1A playoffs.