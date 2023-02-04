Myrtle Point’s girls basketball team picked up a big Skyline League win Tuesday when the Bobcats topped host Camas Valley 59-37.

“It was a great team win,” coach Jennifer Sproul said. “I really liked the balanced scoring attack and the conscious effort to get good ball movement on the perimeter. And our defensive rotations led to several good fast breaks.”



