Volleyball

Myrtle Point’s volleyball team got its biggest win of the season Tuesday, beating host Powers 25-21, 25-20, 25-16 in the Skyline League playoffs to advance to the league tournament Saturday at Marshfield High School and clinch a spot in the Class 1A playoffs.

“The overall effort of the team tonight was fantastic,” Myrtle Point coach Tami Brown said. “We had some great and smart hitting from our senior hitters, Grace Bradford and Lexi McWilliam and Jakelynn Hermann and Kenzie Robinson added some crucial kills as well. (Setter) Hayley Brophy did a terrific job getting the ball to the hitters.

