Myrtle Point’s volleyball team got its biggest win of the season Tuesday, beating host Powers 25-21, 25-20, 25-16 in the Skyline League playoffs to advance to the league tournament Saturday at Marshfield High School and clinch a spot in the Class 1A playoffs.
“The overall effort of the team tonight was fantastic,” Myrtle Point coach Tami Brown said. “We had some great and smart hitting from our senior hitters, Grace Bradford and Lexi McWilliam and Jakelynn Hermann and Kenzie Robinson added some crucial kills as well. (Setter) Hayley Brophy did a terrific job getting the ball to the hitters.
“And our serves and defense were much better than they were the first time we played them, which really made a difference.”
Powers had won the first match between the teams in five sets and finished fourth in the final standings, but saw its season end with Tuesday’s loss.
Myrtle Point, meanwhile, advanced to Saturday’s tournament along with league champion North Douglas, which swept Glendale on Tuesday. The other two spots in the league tournament were determined Wednesday when Days Creek hosted Elkton and Umpqua Valley Christian hosted Yoncalla (results were not available).
All four teams in Saturday’s tournament will be in the Class 1A playoffs.