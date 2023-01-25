Myrtle Point boys win showdown in Skyline League

In its first year in the Skyline League, Myrtle Point’s boys find themselves on top of the league standings after a thrilling 48-46 win over visiting Elkton on Friday night.
“I’m excited,” said coach Jamil Wynn after the Bobcats held off a late surge by the Elks, who also had come into the game with a perfect league record. “It’s different (to be atop the standings).”
Myrtle Point had been among the smallest schools in Class 2A struggling in attempts to reach the playoffs in recent years. Now the veterans on those teams are thriving with the Bobcats in the Class 1A Skyline League.
Myrtle Point built a lead against Elkton with tough defense and then held on after the Elks surged late, trimming a 12-point deficit to two in the fourth quarter with 10 straight points.
The Bobcats didn’t falter. Instead, Howard Blanton called for a screen, went around it and fed teammate Trace Edwards for a layin to push the lead back to four. Logan Backman added a pair of free throws and that was enough to hold off the Elks, who hit a bucket in the final second but ran out of time.
“This was our best team basketball win,” Wynn said. “It was everything.”
The Bobcats were unselfish on offense, with good passing inside and some key outside shooting by Edwards. They were even better on defense.
“We had good team rotation on defense — the best we’ve had all year,” Wynn said.
They also were able to stay in front down the stretch even without point guard Andreas Villanueva, who fouled out early in the fourth quarter, after sitting most of the second quarter with foul trouble.
“We got big minutes from freshman Jake Sproul,” Wynn said. “He held his own out there.”
Blanton had 15 points for the Bobcats. Edwards added 12, Backman nine and Villanueva eight.
Edwards hit two of his three 3-pointers in the second quarter, helping the Bobcats to a 10-point halftime lead.
“Trace is playing the best basketball (of his career) on all ends — offensive and defense,” Wynn said. “He’s flying around and having fun.
“He is the engine to the basketball team.”
Cash Boe had 12 points and Gavyn Woody and Andrew Allen 11 each for Elkton.
Myrtle Point also beat Glendale 77-49 on the road Saturday to move to 6-0 in league with five games to go. Also significant, the team has wins over North Douglas and Umpqua Valley Christian, two of the league’s other top teams.
If the Bobcats can keep things going with a pair of the league’s lower teams coming up on the schedule this week, they stand a good chance of winning the regular-season title or finishing second, which would put them straight into the Class 1A playoffs and into the league tournament at North Bend, where the league’s top seed to the playoffs will be decided.
The Bobcats are at Powers on Tuesday and host Riddle on Friday. Next week they visit Camas Valley and Days Creek.
North Douglas and Days Creek, which the Bobcats beat in a nonleague game earlier in the week, and Elkton all are 5-1. Camas Valley is 4-2.
“We’re having fun,” Wynn said. “It’s good to be on this end of things.”