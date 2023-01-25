Myrtle Point boys win showdown in Skyline League

Myrtle Point’s Howard Blanton

Myrtle Point’s Howard Blanton surveys the Elkton defense. Blanton led Myrtle Point with 15 points in the important league victory.

 Photo by John Gunther/For The World

In its first year in the Skyline League, Myrtle Point’s boys find themselves on top of the league standings after a thrilling 48-46 win over visiting Elkton on Friday night.

“I’m excited,” said coach Jamil Wynn after the Bobcats held off a late surge by the Elks, who also had come into the game with a perfect league record. “It’s different (to be atop the standings).”

Myrtle Point's Andreas Villanueva pulls up for a jumper against Elkton.
Myrtle Point's Logan Backman leads a fast break against Elkton on Friday.


