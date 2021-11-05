COOS BAY — Marshfield got off to a great start in its Class 4A boys soccer playoff match with visiting Hidden Valley on Tuesday, scoring in the opening three minutes.
Unfortunately for the Pirates, they never were able to get another ball into the net and the Mustangs got a hat trick by Theo Bergman and beat Marshfield 3-1 to advance to the state quarterfinals.
Hidden Valley now gets a home match against Ontario, which beat top-ranked Stayton 1-0 in a match that went to penalty kicks Wednesday.
Marshfield’s chances of advancing on a raining night were ended when the Pirates couldn’t generate opportunities after their fast start.
Some people in the big crowd at Pete Susick Stadium were still heading to their seats when Gonzalo Delgado Guavara knocked in a loose ball in front of the Hidden Valley goal.
The goal came less than 2 ½ minutes into the game.
The lead lasted nearly 20 minutes, until Bergman scored the first of his goals, heading in a crossing pass from Ronan Hodge.
Bergman scored again a little over four minutes later when he beat Marshfield goalkeeper Gannon Frost to a loose ball and chipped it over Gannon and into the net.
“I thought in the first half we were playing pretty good,” said Alberto Castillo, one of Marshfield’s senior captains. “Once they scored, our mentality went down.”
Marshfield kept its chances into the second half, including a save by Frost on a big shot by Jojo Saunders with 30 minutes to go.
The Pirates got their best chance of the half with 20 minutes to go, but Hidden Valley goalkeeper Spencer Fiske was able to dive on top of the ball to end the threat.
Five minutes later Bergman put in the clincher, chasing down a ball on the right side of the box and knocking it into the goal.
“They made us pay for our mistakes,” Castillo said. “That’s what happens when you make mistakes in the playoffs.”
The loss ended a big season for the Pirates, who won the Sky-Em League title, the first boys soccer title in school history.
“That was good,” Castillo said. “But we had way higher expectations tonight.”
Marshfield was in the postseason for the fourth straight season.
“It’s been a fun ride,” Castillo said.