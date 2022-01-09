MYRTLE POINT — The Myrtle Point boys basketball team combined tough defense and a clean game on offense for its best performance of the season, beating visiting Waldport 61-35 in the Sunset Conference opener for the two teams.
“That was our best game of the season by far,” Myrtle Point coach Jamil Wynn said. “It’s the best team ball we’ve had all season.
“Our biggest thing all season has been turnovers — we kept them down.”
The Bobcats also got a big night from Howard Blanton, who had 27 points.
“Howard was unbelievable tonight,” Wynn said. “They had no answer for him.”
Logan Backman and Trace Edwards added nine points each in the win, with Edwards hitting a trio of 3-pointers.
Backman’s biggest contribution probably came on defense, though.
“I asked Logan and Andreas (Villanueva) to stop their two main kids (Zak Holsey and Levi Fruechte) and they did,” Wynn said. “Those two did exactly what I asked them to do.”
Holsey did score 15 points, though that likely is below his average, and Fruechte had just two.
The win was a good start to the league season for the Bobcats, who graduated eight seniors in the spring and now are 5-7 on the season.
“Waldport is not a bad team,” Wynn said. “That’s big for us.
“We played well.”
The Bobcats get another big test on Friday when they visit traditional league power Toledo.