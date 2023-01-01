The five 18-hole courses at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort received another national boost of recognition earlier this year when they all were ranked among the top 100 of all courses in the United States by Golf Magazine.
The resort’s courses frequently have been recognized as among the best public, resort and modern courses. The Golf Magazine recognition is significant because it includes all public and private courses.
Pacific Dunes led the way for the resort’s courses at No. 17. Bandon Trails came in at No. 40, while the original Bandon Dunes course was No. 46. Old Macdonald was ranked No. 77 and Sheep Ranch, the resort’s newest course (opened in June 2020) was at No. 97.
Pine Valley has been ranked atop the list for decades, followed in the top 10 by Cypress Point, Shinnecock Hills, National Golf Links of America, Oakmont, Sand Hills, Augusta National, Merion Golf Club, Fishers Island and the Los Angeles Country Club’s North course.
Pebble Beach is the top public course in the rankings at No. 11.
Earlier in the year, Golfweek ranked all the Bandon Dunes courses among the top 12 public courses in the country, with Pacific Dunes at No. 2 (behind Pebble Beach), Old Macdonald at No. 4, Bandon Dunes at No. 6, Bandon Trails at No. 9 and Sheep Ranch at No. 12.
The same publication ranked all five among the country’s top 11 resort courses. And Golfweek’s list of the top 100 modern courses, also including private clubs, has them in the top 18 with Pacific Dunes at No. 2 behind Sand Hills, Old Macdonald at No. 7, Bandon Dunes at No. 11, Bandon Trails at No. 14 and Sheep Ranch at No. 18.