Marshfield’s Dom Montiel earned second-team all-state honors for baseball.
Montiel was named to the second team as a pitcher. He was player of the year in the Sky-Em League this year.
Marshfield’s Drake Rogers was an honorable motion pick as an outfielder.
La Grande’s Devin Bell was named player of the year and Parker McKinley coach of the year after the Tigers captured the state title.
CLASS 2A-1A: Bandon’s Colton Seiwell was named to the third team as a pitcher in Class 2A-1A.
Bandon’s Dylan Kamph was a third-team outfielder, along with Reedsport’s Kyren Johnson. Reedsport’s Jon Train was named to the third team at designated hitter.
Bandon’s Cooper Lang was named honorable mention as an infielder.
Isaac Anthony of the combined Dufur/South Wasco County team was player of the year and his coach C.S. Little was coach of the year. Kennedy won the Class 2A-1A state title.