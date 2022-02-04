COOS BAY — Dom Montiel didn’t want to go through life wondering what might have been.
So the Marshfield quarterback passed on a guaranteed full football scholarship offer from multiple schools to take a chance as a preferred walk-on at Oregon State University.
Montiel made the announcement in front of a packed Heritage Hall crowd on Wednesday, national signing day for football.
Montiel opened the eyes of coaches throughout the Northwest while leading Marshfield to the state title in the fall. In addition to Oregon State, Washington State coaches paid a visit to the Bay Area to talk with him and he had full-ride offers to both Portland State and Eastern Washington, which play at the Football Championship Subdivision level, a step below the Pac-12. And just after he called Oregon State’s coaching staff Tuesday night to say he was going to join the Beavers, he got a call from Yale of the Ivy League offering him a spot.
Ultimately, one of the key factors in his decision was wanting to play at the highest level.
He said it was possible he would excel for Portland State or Eastern Washington.
“I wouldn’t want to look back and wonder if I could have played at the Pac-12 level,” Montiel said.
As a preferred walk-on, he will get a chance to start practice at the same time as the scholarship players and a chance to impress the coaches to the point where he earns a scholarship.
Both Oregon State assistant Jake Cookus, who was the primary recruiter for Montiel, and head coach Jonathan Smith, who also contacted him, started as walk-ons at Oregon State.
“The coaches plan for me to probably redshirt my freshman year and play scout team quarterback,” he said. “It will be good to get used to the Pac-12 speed.”
It also will be a chance for him to show what he can do against Oregon State’s best defensive players as he and the other scout team members help the starters prepare for each week’s game.
Two current Beavers from the Bay Area — Marshfield graduate Cory Stover and North Bend graduate Jacob Ferenczi — were key contributors to the practice squad their first seasons in Corvallis.
Wednesday’s announcement put an end to months of the constant question from members of the community about where he was going to play in college.
“It’s a huge relief to get the weight off my shoulders,” he said. “It’s awesome to have a final answer — to have my brain be cleared so I can focus on school and basketball.”
Montiel’s parents, both coaches and educators, said they were happy with his decision and excited for him.
“I think it will be a good fit for him school-wise and give him a chance to see what he can do football-wise,” said Tammie Montiel, Dom’s mom. “He has all the potential in the world to play at that level. It’s an opportunity to see where it takes him.”
“I feel fine with it — whatever makes him happy,” said Floyd Montiel, his dad. “It’s clichéish, but very true.
“He’s up for the challenge.”
Marshfield athletic director Greg Mulkey, who played for Oregon State when he was in college, noted the festive vibe before Montiel’s announcement Wednesday.
“This is exciting,” he said. “We’ve never had a crowd like this (for one of these announcements), so obviously this is important to the community.”
Both Mulkey and Marshfield head coach John Lemmons talked about Montiel’s role helping the Pirates win the state title.
“All year, I never felt one time we were going to lose the game,” said Mulkey, an assistant coach for the Pirates. “We never trailed one time this year. That’s an attribute to (Montiel).”
Lemmons addressed Montiel directly during his remarks.
“It’s been a super fun ride since your sophomore year,” he said. “You got better each year. Your character and leadership has been exceptional.”
Lemmons said Montiel has inspired the next generation of Pirates, helping set Marshfield up for continued success.
Montiel and his dad both thanked all the coaches who have worked with him since he started playing organized sports in third grade, who have helped influence his life, and all his teammates along the way.
“Dom is pretty good, but he’s not what he is without (his teammates),” Floyd Montiel said, referring to Marshfield’s linemen who provided protection and receivers who made plays down the field.
Dom Montiel also said, “I want to first off thank God for giving me the blessings to be in this situation.”
He said in addition to the chance to play at a high level, he likes that Oregon State is relatively close so his family and friends can come watch him play and that he likes the family feel and trajectory of Oregon State’s program.
“I think they are definitely on the rise,” he said of the Beavers. “I want to be a part of that.”
He plans to study business or finance at Oregon State.
“Being from a math family, I’ve always been good at numbers,” he said.