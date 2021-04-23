Brody Montgomery won the first showdown of the season with Preston Luckman in the top class at Coos Bay Speedway and Seth Christian was a double-winner for the second straight week at the dirt oval track south of Coos Bay.
Montgomery beat Luckman and Braden Fugate in the America’s Mattress Super Late Models division after Luckman earlier won the heat race.
Christian won both the Street Stocks and Hornets divisions.
In Street Stocks he also won the heat race and finished ahead of Dyllan Siewell and Charlie Withers in the main event.
In Hornets, Christian and William Hitner won the heat races. In the main event, Christian finished ahead of Isaac Stere and Hitner.
Ryan Emry won the Sportsman late Models with Tahlan Rogers second. Emry also won the heat race.
Scott Beaudoin won the main event and heat race in Mini Outlaws. He was followed by Matthew Emry in the main event and Mike Beaudoin in the heat race.
In the popular Junior Stingers division, Griff Smith again was the main event champion, followed by Alex Butler and Tallon Dubisar. Smith, Dubisar and Eli Luckman were the heat race winners.
The dirt track racers have the weekend off this weekend, but are back at the speedway May 1 for Pepsi Night, when all the local classes will be racing.
The ET Summit Series NHRA Drags take the center stage this weekend with racing Saturday and Sunday and a Friday Night Street Drags and Test & Tune event.
Both Saturday and Sunday the gates open at 8 a.m., with time trials at 11 a.m. and racing at 1 p.m. Admission is $12 (free for children 6 and under) and the entry fee for drivers is $50.
On Friday night, the gates open at 6 p.m. and racing and the test and tune run from 7 to 11 p.m. The fee for drivers is $20 while the spectator fee is $5.
The next oval date May 1 will be followed a day later by the Mud Drags Oregon State Championship.
For more information and a complete schedule, visit www.coosbayspeedway.us.
Oval Dirt Track
April 17
America’s Mattress Super Late Models —
Heat Race: 1. Preston Luckman, Coos Bay; 2. Brody Montgomery, Bandon; 3. Braden Fugate, Bandon; 4. Hannah Robison, Myrtle Point; 5. Wayne Butler, Bandon; 6. Mike Taylor, Reedsport.
Main Event: 1. Brody Montgomery; 2. Preston Luckman; 3. Braden Fugate; 4. Mike Taylor; 5. Wayne Butler; 6. Hannah Robison.
Sportsman late Models —
Heat Race: 1. Ryan Emry, Corvallis; 2. Tahlan Rogers, Albany; 3. John Crabtree, Gold Beach; 4. Dustin Hitner, Coos Bay.
Main Event: 1. Ryan Emry; 2. Tahlan Rogers; 3. John Crabtree; 4. Dustin Hitner.
Street Stocks —
Heat Race: 1. Seth Christian, Roseburg; 2. Dyllan Siewell, Bandon; 3. Daniel Land, Coos Bay; 4. Dave Siewell, North Bend; 5. Austin Morrow, Coos Bay.
Main Event: 1. Seth Christian; 2. Dyllan Siewell; 3. Charlie Withers, Bandon; 4. Austin Morrow; 5. Dave Siewell; 6. Daniel Land.
Mini Outlaws —
Heat Race: 1. Scott Beaudoin, Portland; 2. Mike Baudoin, Portland; 3. Matthew Emry, Corvallis; 4. Joey Duke, Myrtle Point; 5. Nicole Emry, Corvallis.
Main Event: 1. Scott Beaudoin; 2. Matthew Emry; 3. Mike Beaudoin; 4. Joey Duke; 5. Nicole Emry.
Hornets —
Heat Race 1: 1. William Hitner, Port Orford; 2. Isaac Stere, Cottage Grove; 3. Jeremy Mayfield, Coos Bay; 4. Jeff Nelson, Boise, Idaho; 5. Amy Hedgpeth, Coos Bay.
Heat Race 2: 1. Seth Christian, Roseburg; 2. Alyssa Johnson, Coquille; 3. Bid Van Loon, Winston; 4. Lily Metzgus, Myrtle Point; 5. Jim Van Loon; 6. Alexis Baker, Myrtle Point; 7. Ben Bahadar, La Cross, Wash.; 8. Jamie Daniels, Coos Bay.
Main Event: 1. Seth Christian; 2. Isaac Stere; 3. William Hitner; 4. Bid Van Loon; 5. Alexis Baker; 6. Jeff Nelson; 7. Ben Bahadar; 8. Amy Hedgpeth; 9. Joseph Maricle, Eugene; 10. Lily Metzgus; 11. Jim Van Loon; 12. Jamie Daniels; 13. Jeremy Mayfield.
Junior Stingers —
Heat Race 1: 1. Eli Luckman, Coos Bay; 2. Tucker Dubisar, Coquille; 3. Heather Burton, Coos Bay; 4. Jordan Wheeler, Florence; 5. Anthony Hoggatt, Bandon.
Heat Race 2: 1. Tallon Dubisar, Coquille; 2. DJ Nelson, Coos Bay; 3. Drake Vincent, Myrtle Point; 4. Dylan Wheeler, Florence; 5. Riley Rockwell, Florence.
Heat Race 3: 1. Griff Smith, Bandon; 2. Cameron Metzgus, Coos Bay; 3. Alex Baker, Bandon; 4. Tanner Dubisar, Coquille; 5. Max Haga, Coquille.
Main Event: 1. Griff Smith; 2. Alex Butler; 3. Tallon Dubisar; 4. Cameron Metzgus; 5. Heath Burton; 6. Max Haga; 7. Drake Vincent; 8. Tanner Dubisar; 9. Tucker Dubisar; 10. DJ Nelson; 11. Jordan Wheeler; 12. Clarissa Hughes, Eugene; 13. Dylan Wheeler; 14. Riley Rockwell; 15. Eli Lukcman; 16. Anthony Hoggatt.