Brody Montgomery won the featured 50-lap main event in the annual Super Late Model Tidal Wave 50 at Coos Bay Speedway on Saturday night.
Montgomery beat fellow Bandon drivers Braden Fugate and Wayne Butler to the finish line to win the long race, which took about 18 minutes.
Butler had won the heat race, followed by Montgomery.
In other races Saturday night, Josh Kralicek won the Sportsman Late Models main event ahead of Ryan Emry after Dustin Hitner won the heat race; Loren McIntyre was champion in Street Stocks with Steve Dubisar second after McIntyre and Peyton Reigard won the heat races; Scott Beaudoin took the Mini Outlaws with Tristen Davison second and heat race winner Seth Christian third; Kris Parker won the biggest division of the night, the Hornets, with Hannah Robison second after Parker and Robison won the heat races; and Alex Butler was the winner in Junior Stingers in a rare result where Griff Smith didn’t take the checkered flag as she beat Tallon Dubisar among the youngest drivers. Smith and Dubisar won the heat races, but Smith wasn’t able to finish the main event.
Smith was among the winners a week earlier on Whelen Fan Appreciation Night, along with Montgomery (America’s Mattress Super Late Models), Tahlan Rogers (Sportsman Late Models), Christian (Street Stocks and Hornets); Beaudoin (Mini Outlaws) and Josh King (Dwarf Cars).
This weekend, the drag racers take the stage in the annual Bugs and Bikes Show & Shine weekend with racing on Saturday and Sunday. Both days the gates open at 8 a.m., with time trials starting at 11 a.m. and bracket racing at 1 p.m. Admission is $12 (free for children 6 and under) and the entry fee for drivers is $50.
The oval track is back in action Monday with the Week of Speed event featuring ISCS Sprint Cars and the Dwarf Cars as well as local racers in the Street Stocks and Hornets divisions. The grandstands open at 5 p.m. and racing starts at 7. Admission is $15 for adults, $13 for senior citizens and students 7 to 17, free for children 6 and under and $45 for a family pass.
Sponsor Appreciation night on the oval is Saturday, Aug. 21, featuring all the local divisions and the OTRO Hard Tops. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for students and senior citizens, free for kids 6 and under and $25 for a family pass.
For a complete schedule, visit www.coosbayspeedway.us.
Whelen Fan Appreciation Night
July 31
America’s Mattress Super Late Models — Heat Race: 1. Brody Montgomery, Bandon; 2. Wayne Butler, Bandon; 3. Braden Fugate, Bandon; 4. Hannah Robison, Myrtle Point. Main Event: 1. Brody Montgomery; 2. Wayne Butler; 3. Braden Fugate; 4. Hannah Robison.
Sportsman Late Models — Heat Race: 1. Tahlan Rogers, Albany; 2. Dustin Hitner, Coos Bay; 3. Josh Kralicek, Coos Bay; 4. Jacob Emry, Corvallis; 5. Bid Van Loon, Winston; 6. Ryan Emry, Corvallis.Main Event: 1. Tahlan Rogers; 2. Dustin Hitner; 3. Ryan Emry; 4. Josh Kralicek; 5. Jacob Emry; 6. Bid Van Loon.
Street Stocks — Heat Race: 1. Justin Krossman, Coquille; 2. Seth Christian, Roseburg; 3. Toby McIntyre, Coos Bay; 4. Loren McIntyre, Coos Bay; 5. Steve Dubisar, Coquille; 6. Leroy Rockwell, Florence; 7. Ken Fox, North Bend; 8. Joseph Wilson, Coquille. Main Event: 1. Seth Christian; 2. Loren McIntyre; 3. Steve Dubisar; 4. Ken Fox; 5. Leroy Rockwell; 6. Justin Krossman; 7. Toby McIntyre.
Mini Outlaws — Heat Race: 1. Scott Beaudoin, Portland; 2. Tristen Davison, Coos Bay; 3. Nicole Emry, Corvallis; 4. George Wheeler, Florence; 5. Jamie Daniels, Coos Bay; 6. Brad Hicks, Creswell; 7. Stephanie Nix, Coos Bay; 8. Matthew Emry, Corvallis.Main Event: 1. Scott Beaudoin; 2. Tristen Davison; 3. George Wheeler; 4. Jamie Daniels; 5. Matthew Emry; 6. Nicole Emry; 7. Stephanie Nix.
Hornets — Heat Race 1: 1. Seth Christian, Roseburg; 2. BJ Hussey, Bend; 3. Kevin Rockwell, Florence; 4. Steven Parker, Florence; 5. Chris Burton, Coos Bay; 6. Heather Burton, Coos Bay; 7. Penny Molawso, North Bend. Heat Race 2: 1. Kris Parker, Florence; 2. Dan Briesacher, Florence; 3. Alexis Baker, Myrtle Point; 4. Christopher Nelson, Parris, Calif.; 5. Jayden Miller, Winston; 6. Lily Metzgus, Myrtle Point; 7. Jim Van Loon. Main Event: 1. Seth Christian; 2. Kris Parker; 3. Dan Briesacher; 4. Steven Parker; 5. BJ Hussey; 6. Kevin Rockwell; 7. Alexis Baker; 8. Jayden Miller; 9. Lily Metzgus; 10. Chris Burton; 11. Penny Molawso; 12. Heather Burton; 13. Jim Van Loon; 14. Christopher Nelson.
Junior Stingers — Heat Race 1: 1. Alex Butler, Bandon; 2. Jordan Wheeler, Florence; 3. Randy Nelson, Parris, Calif.; 4. Tallon Dubisar, Coquille; 5. Max Haga, Coquille; 6. Dylan Wheeler, Florence; 7. Haileigh Crosier, Roseburg. Heat Race 2: 1. Griff Smith, Bandon; 2. Eli Luckman, Coos Bay; 3. Tucker Dubisar, Coquille; 4. DJ Nelson, Coos Bay; 5. Drake Vincent, Myrtle Point; 6. Tanner Dubisar, Coquille; 8. Cameron Metzgus, Coos Bay. Main Event: 1. Griff Smith; 2. Tallon Dubisar; 3. Randy Nelson; 4. Alex Butler; 5. Drake Vincent; 6. Tanner Dubisar; 7. Tucker Dubisar; 8. Dylan Wheeler; 9. Max Haga; 10. Eli Luckman; 11. Haileigh Crosier; 12. Jordan Wheeler; 13. DJ Nelson; 14. Cameron Metzgus.
Dwarf Cars Pro — Heat Race 1: 1. Ryan Smith, Medford; 2. Devin Lahorgue, Grants Pass; 3. Chad Cardoa, Medford; 4. Adam Chaffee, Newberg; 5. Jim Ritchie, Coos Bay; 6. Kaycee Sheeler, Medford. Heat Race 2: 1. Kalvin Morton, Medford; 2. Josh King, Medford; 3. Jason Robustelli, Medford; 4. Molly Williams, Portland; 5. Reggie Ayres; 6. Fred Hay, Eagle Point. Trophy Dash 1: 1. Kalvin Morton; 2. Ryan Smith; 3. Devin Lahorgue; 4. Josh King.Trophy Dash 2: 1. Chad Cardoza; 2. Fred Hay; 3. Jason Robustelli; 4. Adam Chaffee; 5. Molly Williams; 6. Jim Ritchie; 7. Kaycee Sheeler; 8. Reggie Ayres. Main Event: 1. Josh King; 2. Devin Lahorgue; 3. Kalvin Morton; 4. Ryan Smith; 5. Adam Chaffee; 6. Jason Robustelli; 7. Fred Hay; 8. Reggie Ayres; 9. Chad Cardoza; 10. Molly Williams; 11. Jim Ritchie.
Super Late Model Tidal Wave 50
Aug. 7
America’s Mattress Super Late Models — Heat Race: 1. Wayne Butler, Bandon; 2. Brody Montgomery, Bandon; 3. Braden Fugate, Bandon; 4. Mark Thompson, Tigard; 5. Rob Mayea, Bend; 6. Bob Dees; 7. Miles Deubert, Medford. Main Event: 1. Brody Montgomery; 2. Braden Fugate; 3. Wayne Butler; 4. Mark Thompson; 5. Bob Dees; 6. Preston Luckman, Coos Bay.
Sportsman Late Models — Heat Race: 1. Dustin Hitner, Coos Bay; 2. Josh Kralicek, Coos Bay; 3. Bid Van Loon, Winston; 4. Tahlan Rogers, Albany; 5. Brad Dubisar, Cottage Grove; 6. Ryan Emry, Corvallis.Main Event: 1. Josh Kralicek; 2. Ryan Emry; 3. Brad Dubisar; 4. Bid Van Loon; 5. Dustin Hitner. Also: Tahlan Rogers, DQ.
Street Stocks — Heat Race 1: 1. Loren McIntyre, Coos Bay; 2. Ken Fox, North Bend; 3. Leroy Rockwell, Florence; 4. Dave Siewell, North Bend; 5. Joseph Wilson, Coquille; 6. Jesse McIntyre, Coos Bay.Heat Race 2: 1. Peyton Reigard, Coos Bay; 2. Steve Dubisar, Coquille; 3. Seth Christian, Roseburg; 4. Dyllan Siewell, Bandon; 5. Blake Gower, Newport. Main Event: 1. Loren McIntyre; 2. Steve Dubisar; 3. Dyllan Siewell; 4. Ken Fox; 5. Jesse McIntyre; 6. Leroy Rockwell; 7. Blake Gower; 8. Joseph Wilson; 9. Seth Christian; 10. Peyton Reigard.
Mini Outlaws — Heat Race: 1. Seth Christian, Roseburg; 2. Scott Beaudoin, Portland; 3. Tristen Davison, Coos Bay; 4. Matthew Emry, Corvallis; 5. Nicole Emry, Corvallis; 6. George Wheeler, Florence; 7. Dusty Shingleton, Florence; 8. Jamie Daniels, Coos Bay; 9. Stephanie Nix, Coos Bay. Main Event: 1. Scott Beaudoin; 2. Tristen Davison; 3. Seth Christian; 4. George Wheeler; 5. Matthew Emry; 6. Jamie Daniels; 7. Nicole Emry; 8. Dusty Shingleton; 9. Stephanie Nix.
Hornets — Heat Race 1: 1. Kris Parker, Florence; 2. BJ Hussey, Bend; 3. Alexis Baker, Myrtle Point; 4. Dan Briesacher, Florence; 5. Lily Metzgus, Myrtle Point; 6. Steven Parker, Florence. Heat Race 2: 1. Hannah Robison, Myrtle Point; 2. Jayden Miller, Winston; 3. St. Hill, Coos Bay; 4. Jim Van Loon; 5. Heather Burton, Coos Bay; 6. Penny Moloso, North Bend. Main Event: 1. Kris Parker; 2. Hannah Robison; 3. BJ Hussey; 4. St. Hill; 5. Heather Burton; 6. Jim Van Loon; 7. Steven Parker; 8. Lily Metzgus; 9. Alexis Baker; 10. Jayden Miller; 11. Penny Moloso; 12. Dan Briesacher.
Junior Stingers — Heat Race 1: 1. Tallon Dubisar, Coquille; 2. Jordan Wheeler, Florence; 3. DJ Nelson, Coos Bay; 4. Max Haga, Coquille; 5. Dylan Wheeler, Florence; 6. Eli Luckman, Coos Bay; 7. Brad Lenz, Shady Cove. Heat Race 2: 1. Griff Smith, Bandon; 2. Cameron Metzgus, Coos Bay; 3. Alex Butler, Bandon; 4. Tanner Dubisar, Coquille; 5. Tucker Dubisar, Coquille; 6. Hailee Tilton, North Bend. Main Event: 1. Alex Butler; 2. Tallon Dubisar; 3. Jordan Wheeler; 4. DJ Nelson; 5. Brad Lenz; 6. Cameron Metzgus; 7. Eli Luckman; 8. Tanner Dubisar; 9. Max Haga; 10. Dylan Wheeler; 11. Hailee Tilton; 12. Griff Smith.