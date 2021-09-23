Brody Montgomery earned the season title in the America’s Mattress Super Late Models division at Coos Bay Speedway by a narrow margin after taking the final race of the season for the division last weekend.
Montgomery edged fellow Bandon driver Braden Fugate in the main event on championship night and in the final standings, prevailing with 1,274 points to 1,264 for Fugate.
Griff Smith, another Bandon driver, dominated the Junior Stingers division again and won the title with 1,116 points. Tallon Dubisar was second with 1,056.
Seth Christian won a pair of titles, taking the Street Stocks by edging Ken Fox (1,168 points to 1,144) and the Hornets in much more convincing fashion, with 920 points to 780 for Lily Metzgus.
The other division winners were Ryan Emry in the Sportsman Late Models and Scott Beaudoin in the Mini Outlaws, both by comfortable margins.
Final point standings and results from championship night are included below.
Coos Bay Speedway
Oval Dirt Track
Final Standings (top five)
America’s Mattress Super Late Models — 1. Brody Montgomery, 1,274 points; 2. Braden Fugate 1,264; 3. Wayne Butler, 1,228; 4. Mike Taylor, 732; 5. Hannah Robison, 608.
Sportsman Late Models — 1. Ryan Emry, 1,028; 2. Tahlan Rogers, 918; 3. Dustin Hitner, 738; 4. Josh Kralicek, 614; 5. Jacob Emry, 326.
Street Stocks — 1. Seth Christian, 1,168; 2. Ken Fox, 1,144; 3. Steve Dubisar, 936; 4. Toby McIntyre, 564; 5. Loren McIntyre, 504.
Mini Outlaws — 1. Scott Beaudoin, 1,004; 2. Matthew Emry, 820; 3. Nicole Emry, 814; 4. Tristen Davison, 682; 5. Jamie Daniels, 602.
Hornets — 1. Seth Christian, 920; 2. Lily Metzgus, 780; 3. Kris Parker, 754; 4. Isaac Stere, 740; 5. Steven Parker, 694.
Junior Stingers — 1. Griff Smith, 1,116; 2. Tallon Dubisar, 1,056; 3. Cameron Metzgus, 962; 4. Alex Butler, 942; 5. Tanner Dubisar, 888.
NASCAR Championship Night
Sept. 11
America’s Mattress Super Late Models — Heat Race: 1. Braden Fugate, Bandon; 2. Wayne Butler, Bandon; 3. Brody Montgomery, Bandon; 4. Mike Taylor, Reedsport. Main Event: 1. Brody Montgomery; 2. Braden Fugate; 3. Wayne Butler; 4. Mike Taylor.
Sportsman Late Models — Heat Race 1: 1. Dustin Hitner, Coos Bay; 2. Tahlan Rogers, Albany; 3. Jacob Emry, Corvallis; 4. Brandon Norton, Goshen. Heat Race 2: 1. Ryan Emry, Corvallis; 2. Mike Lavery, Waldport; 3. Josh Kralicek, Coos Bay; 4. John McNeil, Bandon; 5. John Player. Main Event: 1. Tahlan Rogers; 2. Mike Lavery; 3. Josh Kralicek; 4. Brandon Norton; 5. John Player; 6. Dustin Hitner; 7. Jacob Emry; 8. Ryan Emry; 9. John McNeil.
Street Stocks — Heat Race 1: 1. Steve Dubisar, Coquille; 2. Tyler McIntyre; 3. Ken Fox, North Bend; 4. Jeff Thurman, Coquille; 5. Joseph Wilson, Coquille. Heat Race 2: 1. Seth Christian, Roseburg; 2. Loren McIntyre, Coos Bay; 3. Toby McIntyre, Coos Bay; 4. Payton Reigard, North Bend. Main Event: 1. Seth Christian; 2. Loren McIntyre; 3. Toby McIntyre; 4. Ken Fox; 5. Steve Dubisar; 6. Jeff Thurman; 7. Tyler McIntyre; 8. Payton Reigard; 9. Joseph Wilson.
Mini Outlaws — Heat Race 1: 1. Andrew Wright, Salem; 2. Mike Beaudoin, Portland; 3. Jamie Daniels, Coos Bay; 4. Kevin Black, Coos Bay; 5. Jim Van Loon; 6. Nicole Emry, Corvallis. Heat Race 2: 1. Jason Kellam, Coos Bay; 2. Tristen Davison, Coos Bay; 3. Scott Beaudoin, Portland; 4. Jayden Miller, Winston; 5. Matthew Emry, Corvallis; 6. Stephanie Nix, Coos Bay. Main Event: 1. Tristen Davison; 2. Scott Beaudoin; 3. Jason Kellam; 4. Kevin Black; 5. Jim Van Loon; 6. Mike Beaudoin; 7. Jamie Daniels; 8. Nicole Emry; 9. Stephanie Nix; 10. Andrew Wright; 11. Jayden Miller; 12. Matthew Emry.
Hornets — Heat Race 1: 1. Seth Christian, Roseburg; 2. Dan Beaudoin, Portland; 3. Kris Parker, Florence; 4. Penny Moloso, North Bend; 5. Hannah Robison, Myrtle Point; 6. Isaac Stere, Cottage Grove. Heat Race 2: 1. Lily Metzgus, Myrtle Point; 2. St. Hill, Coos Bay; 3. Steve Nichols, Coos Bay; 4. Steven Parker, Florence; 5. Heather Burton, Coos Bay; 6. Alexis Baker, Myrtle Point. Main Event: 1. Seth Christian; 2. Steven Parker; 3. Steve Nichols; 4. Kris Parker; 5. Isaac Stere; 6. Alexis Baker; 7. St. Hill; 8. Lily Metzgus; 9. Heather Burton; 10. Penny Moloso; 11. Dan Beaudoin.
Junior Stingers — Heat Race 1: 1. Madilynn Hardy-Ashley, Jasper; 2. Tallon Dubisar, Coquille; 3. Cameron Metzgus, Coos Bay; 4. Tanner Dubisar, Coquille; 5. Tucker Dubisar, Coquille; 6. Eli Barrier, Lakeside. Heat Race 2: 1. Griff Smith, Bandon; 2. Alex Butler, Bandon; 3. Max Haga, Coquille; 4. Anthony Hoggatt, Bandon; 5. Hailee Tilton, North Bend. Main Event: 1. Griff Smith; 2. Madilynn Hardy-Ashley; 3. Tallon Dubisar; 4. Cameron Metzgus; 5. Alex Butler; 6. Max Haga; 7. Tucker Dubisar; 8. Tanner Dubisar; 9. Anthony Hoggatt; 10. Hailee Tilton; 11. Eli Barrier.