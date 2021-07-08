Local swimmer Ralph Mohr earned his second national title this year in Masters long-distance swimming when Mohr won the two-mile open water event for his age group at Foster Lake recently.
Swimming around a measured quarter-mile course, Mohr finished in 1 hour, 2 minutes and 45.34 seconds. He placed 55th out of 69 total participants, including men and women, to win the 80-84 age group. Mohr said he was happy with his time, especially since it was only one minute slower than his time on the same course in the same event five years ago.
Mohr also beat all of the swimmers in the 75-79 age group. He caught the lead swimming of that age group about 1,800 yards into the race, then had a sprint to the finish against a 24-year-old swimmer who beat him.
“It was fun,” he said.
Cable courses for swimming are rare in the United States — there are only three and Foster Lake is the only one west of the Mississippi River. Concrete blocks were set in the bottom of the lake during the winter low water and the distance between them was measured by a surveyor. Steel pipes from the blocks stick out above the water to indicate the course with a buoyed polypropylene line, 440 yards long, stretched between them.
Mohr’s next event will be at Elk Lake near Bend on July 31. He swims regularly at both Mingus Park Pool and Eel Lake near Lakeside.