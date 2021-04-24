For the second time in his masters career, local swimmer Ralph Mohr won a national championship in an epostal long distance event.
Mohr took the men’s 80-84 age group in the 2021 USMS Epostal Hour National Championship, covering 3,560 yards in 60 minutes.
Mohr said he was happy with his distance, which was 30 yards fewer than in 2020. Restrictions due to COVID-19 have limited pool time for swimmers to 55 minutes per day at Mingus Park Pool, but Mohr considers himself fortunate to have any pool to swim in since most indoor pools in Oregon have been closed for the past year.
Swimmers who participate in epostal championships swim in their home pools and then the results are sent in to be compared with other swimmers from across the United States. Mohr topped 10 other swimmers in his age group ranging in hometown from New England to California. He was the only Bay Area swimmer to participate in the event.
Mohr’s next epostal event will be either 5-kilomter or 10-kilometer event in Eugene’s Amazon Pool in May. Those events must be completed in a 50-meter pool (Mingus Park measures 25 yards per length). Mohr said he also hopes the local lakes will warm up soon so he can get longer swims in.