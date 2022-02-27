Local masters swimmer Ralph Mohr added to his collection of titles during the national virtual one-hour swim, including as part of a unique relay team that included Mohr and two other national champions.
At 81 years old, Mohr was the youngest of the three swimmers who teamed to give Oregon the title in the 75-and-over division.
The average age for the team was 88.
Mohr was champion in the 80-84 division, swimming 3,445 yards (1.95 miles) in 60 minutes. He beat 13 other swimmers in his age group.
Barry Fasbender of Medford won the 85-89 division with a total of 2,930 yards (1.67 miles). The oldest member of the team, who boosted the group’s average age considerably, was Willard Lamb of Portland, who won the 100-104 division with a new national record of 2,495 yards (almost 1.5 miles). Lamb turned 100 this year.
The swims were completed in home pools in January and the results were tabulated at a central spot.
Oregon Masters swimmers join together as one team for national virtual and open-water championships. Individual results are listed in five-year age groups and relays in 10-year increments, starting at 25-and-over. The age for a relay is determined by the youngest swimmer.
The net event for local masters swimmers will be the short course 2022 state championships, scheduled for April 1-3 at the Molalla pool. Swimmers need to be part of USMS to compete in the meet. For more information, visit https://www.usms.org/join-usms/join-or-renew