Marshfield’s Kate Miles is fouled while driving to the basket

Marshfield’s Kate Miles is fouled while driving to the basket during a game against Marist Catholic. Miles was named co-MVP of the Sky Em League.

 Photo by John Gunther/For The World

Marshfield’s Kate Miles was named co-most valuable player of the Sky-Em League by the league’s coaches after the senior led the Pirates to a share of the league title with Marist Catholic.

The senior also was named first-team all-tournament after the Pirates placed fifth at the Class 4A state tournament in Forest Grove.



