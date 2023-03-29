Marshfield’s Kate Miles was named co-most valuable player of the Sky-Em League by the league’s coaches after the senior led the Pirates to a share of the league title with Marist Catholic.
The senior also was named first-team all-tournament after the Pirates placed fifth at the Class 4A state tournament in Forest Grove.
Three Marshfield teammates joined Miles on the first team — senior Trinity Barker, junior Paige macduff and sophomore Tatum Montiel.
The others on the first team were Faith Marshall of Junction City, the co-MVP with Miles, Ashlynn Long of Junction City and Paige Doerr of Marist Catholic.
Marshfield’s Gracie Peach was named to the second team and also to the all-defense team.
North Bend was represented on the second team by Carley Lucero and the honorable mention list by Erika McClintock. Lucero was on the all-defense team. Both Lucero and McClintock are freshmen.
Marshfield’s Doug Miles and Merideth Laing of co-champion Marist Catholic were named co-coaches of the year.
North Bend junior Paulo Flores was named to the first team for the boys while Marshfield senior Mekhi Johnson and sophomore Steele Carpenter were on the second tam. North Bend junior Jalen Riddle was an honorable mention pick. Riddle and Marshfield senior Mitchell George were on the all-defense team.
Junction City’s Kaleb Burnett was player of the year and was joined on the first team by Tigers’ teammates Court Knabe and Gunner Rothenberger, Marist Catholic’s Cooper Mullens and Cottage Grove’s Brennen Murphy.
Junction City’s retiring Craig Rothenberger was named coach of the year after leading the Tigers to the league title.