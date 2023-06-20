Four different schools won team titles and a number of athletes won multiple events at the recent Far West League middle school district track meet at Siuslaw High School in Florence.
The team champions were North Bend girls for eighth grade, Coquille for seventh-grade girls, Siuslaw for eighth-grade boys and Myrtle Point for seventh-grade boys. A total of 15 schools participated in the meet, including all of the South Coast schools and Sutherlin, Coffenberry and Winston in the Umpqua Valley and Waldport north of Florence.
Kaiya Evans of Azalea in Brookings and Ryder Blanton of Myrtle Point, a pair of seventh-graders, each won three individual events and Evans also was part of the winning 4x100 relay. Cash Miller of Myrtle Point was a triple-winner in the eighth-grade boys meet.
Evans won the 100 and 200 meters and the long jump. Blanton won the 100 and 200 and the turbo javelin.
A pair of Coquille seventh-graders won two events each and were part of the winning 4x400 relay. Bristol Layton won the 400 and turbo javelin and Ella Henthorn won the 800 and 1,500.
Also in the seventh-grade girls meet, Marshfield’s Rylee McNally won both hurdles races. And in one of the best marks of the meet, Myrtle Point sixth-grader Delaney LaFranchi cleared 4 feet, 9 inches to win the high jump, a mark better than the eighth-grade winner.
In the seventh-grade boys meet, Marshfield’s Nicoya Pruess won the shot put and 400 and was part of the winning 4x400 relay.
In the eighth-grade boys meet, Miller won the three longest races for Myrtle Point, taking the 400, 800 and 1,500.
Also in the eighth-grade meet, Marshfield’s Carter McGriff won the 100 and 200 and was part of the winning 4x100 relay.
Cole Lehnherr of Powers won both the shot put and discus. Owen Austin of Azalea won both hurdles races.
The only eighth-grade girl to win two individual events was Myrtle Point’s Taelyn Farmer, who took both the 400 and long jump.