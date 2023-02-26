SWOCC

The Southwestern Oregon Community College wrestling team had one regional champion in the NJCAA West Regional tournament at Clackamas on Sunday.

Maura Michel took the 133-pound weight class, pinning Jacob Waddoups of Snow College in 57 seconds.



