The Southwestern Oregon Community College wrestling team had one regional champion in the NJCAA West Regional tournament at Clackamas on Sunday.
Updated: February 26, 2023 @ 1:00 am
The Southwestern Oregon Community College wrestling team had one regional champion in the NJCAA West Regional tournament at Clackamas on Sunday.
Maura Michel took the 133-pound weight class, pinning Jacob Waddoups of Snow College in 57 seconds.
Two other Lakers placed second. Branson Magsayo was runner-up at 125 pounds and Jett Nelson took second at 157 pounds, both losing to North Idaho wrestlers in the championship bouts.
Ryder Fassett was third at 149 pounds and Isaiah Toomey third at 165 pounds for SWOCC.
Lakers placing fourth included Gideon Cole (141 pounds), Jr. Scott (184), Jaycen Crisomoto (197) and Eduardo Penaloza (285). SWOCC’s Michael Ager placed fifth at 174 pounds.
SWOCC placed third in the team race behind Clackamas and North Idaho.
The NJCAA championships are March 3-4 at Council Bluffs, Iowa.
