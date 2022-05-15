The Bay Area will be well-represented at the state golf tournaments next week.
Marshfield’s boys placed third in their special district tournament at Tokatee Golf Course on Tuesday while North Bend’s girls advanced to state as the second team from their regional last week and two of North Bend’s boys qualified as individuals. Marshfield’s girls also qualified by placing third in their Class 4A-3A-2A-1A regional tournament (see related story).
Marshfield’s boys improved by one stroke as a team Tuesday, following an opening 345 with a 344.
The Pirates finished behind Marist Catholic and Cascade in the team race.
Ben Proulx of the team champion Spartans took medalist honors, beating Cascade’s Ramsey Gordon in a playoff after both had a two-day total of 153. That was four shots better than Woodburn’s Ty Byer, an individual state qualifier.
Marist Catholic’s Talon Larson and Cascade’s Ky Hemelstrand tied for fourth at 158.
Marshfield was led by Oscar Day, who finished sixth (165) and Ben Mahaffy who was eighth (168). Mason Pederson and Ezra Waterman were part of a tie for 11th (178) and Gabe Mahaffy was 15th (181).
.The Class 4A boys state tournament is next Monday and Tuesday at Quail Valley in Banks.
North Bend’s girls earned their spot at state by finishing second in the Midwestern League tournament, held last week at Tokatee.
Crater took the team title and North Bend was second, led by Kamryn Craig, one of just two golfers to break 200.
North Eugene’s Francesca Tomp easily took medalist honors, shooting 73-73.
Kraig shot 98-99. Jordyn Prince finished eighth (116-118) and Jade Nanda ninth (114-121). North Bend’s other two players are Morgan Hoefs (132-126) and Jill Sorric (135-130).
North Bend’s boys had two individual qualifiers from the regional tournament Tuesday at Pine Ridge Golf Club between the Mid-Willamette and Midwestern League teams that did not win their league titles last week. The top five players not on the two qualifying teams earned spots at state.
Owen Bascom finished fifth with scores of 84-81 or North Bend. David Roberts was 12th (91-92).
The Class 5A boys state tournament is Monday and Tuesday at Trysting Tree Golf Course in Corvallis, while the girls tournament is the same two days at Emerald Valley Golf Club in Creswell.