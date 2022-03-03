Marshfield’s boys basketball team will get a late-night home game as the Pirates try to advance to the Class 4A state tournament and get a shot at winning the crown on their home floor a year after winning the Elite 8 Showcase event following the short season last spring.
Marshfield will host Corbett at 8:30 p.m. Friday, after the Class 3A semifinals are concluded at Pirate Palace, hoping to become one of the eight boys and eight girls teams to advance to the state tournament jointly hosted this year only by Marshfield and North Bend.
The Pirates are seeded third after sharing the Sky-Em League title with top seed Junction City and also were ranked No. 1 in the final coaches poll.
If Marshfield wins, the Pirates will face the winner of a Friday game between Banks and host La Grande.
In the other first-round games, Junction City will host Molalla, Baker visits Gladstone, North Marion is at Philomath, Seaside hosts Woodburn, Stayton is at Henley and Marist Catholic visits Cascade, the No. 2 seed.
The top seed for the girls playoffs is Philomath, which will host Henley on Saturday.
Other first-round girls games include Stayton at Mazama, Marist Catholic at Gladstone, Junction City hosting Hidden Valley, Marshfield traveling to Baker, Corbett visiting Banks, Madras hosting Astoria and La Grande traveling to Cascade.
The boys quarterfinals will be at North Bend on Thursday, March 10, while the girls quarterfinals will be at Marshfield.