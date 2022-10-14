Leading the way

Bandon’s Dani McLain finished third overall to lead Bandon in the Paul Mariman Invitational.

 Photo by Tom Hutton

Bandon’s girls finished fifth in the Paul Mariman Invitational, a big late-season cross country meet at Philomath on Saturday.

Dani McClain finished third in the individual race, but Bandon was a ways back in the team race behind champion Philomath, which had 36 points, and also Siuslaw (81), Junction City (124) and Klamath Union (128). The Tigers, who scored 140, are expected to battle Siuslaw in the upcoming Class 3A-2A-1A state championships — both were state champions last year, Siuslaw in Class 4A and Bandon in Class 3A-2A-1A. They also are in the same Class 3A-2A-1A district, along with 30 other schools in southern Oregon.

