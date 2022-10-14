Bandon’s girls finished fifth in the Paul Mariman Invitational, a big late-season cross country meet at Philomath on Saturday.
Dani McClain finished third in the individual race, but Bandon was a ways back in the team race behind champion Philomath, which had 36 points, and also Siuslaw (81), Junction City (124) and Klamath Union (128). The Tigers, who scored 140, are expected to battle Siuslaw in the upcoming Class 3A-2A-1A state championships — both were state champions last year, Siuslaw in Class 4A and Bandon in Class 3A-2A-1A. They also are in the same Class 3A-2A-1A district, along with 30 other schools in southern Oregon.
Philomath’s Adele Beckstead was the individual winner in 19:36 for the 5,000-meter course, followed by Molalla’s Anika Jenson (19:42) and McLain (19:47).
Philomath was the only team to put two runners in the top 10 and Siuslaw’s first finisher, Alison Hughes, was 11th (21:21). Corduroy Holbrook was 13th for the Vikings (21:49).
Bandon’s second runner, Cassie Kennon, was 50th (23:53) and Marley Petrey was 55th (23:58) out of 122 total runners in the event.
Philomath also won the boys title, with 46 points, to 63 for Siuslaw and 87 for Valley Catholic. Marshfield was seventh with 211, despite running without star Alex Garcia-Silver, one of the state’s best. Bandon did not field a complete team for the race.
Jaden Owens of Cottage Grove was the winner in 16:34, followed closely by Philomath’s Ben Hernandez (16:39) and Siuslaw’s Sam Ulrich (16:42). Philomath had three of the top nine finishers while Siuslaw’s Kyle Hughes was seventh (17:22). Bandon’s Damian Avalos was 11th (18:01).
Marshfield was led by Bodey Lutes in 21st (18:41).
Philomath also beat Siuslaw in the Vikings’ home meet, the Woahink Lake Invitational, on Oct. 1.
Philomath scored 29 points to Siuslaw’s 50 in the girls race.
Crater’s Samantha Payne was the individual winner in 20:37, followed by Beckstead (20:40). Philomath put its top five runners in the top 11 overall while Holbrook was seventh (22:09) and Hughes ninth (22:11) for Siuslaw. North Medford had four of the top 13 runners, but did not have a fifth runner so was not a complete team.
Coquille’s Ada Millet was 15th (22:50) while North Bend was led by Sara Slade in 23rd (24:31).
Crater won the boys team title, matching Philomath with 58 points and having a faster sixth runner (the tiebreaker in cross country). Siuslaw was third with 71 points.
As at Philomath, Cottage Grove’s Owens was the first finisher, in 17:04, just in front of Philomath’s Hernandez (17:07). Siuslaw’s Ulrich was seventh (17:42), with Gold Beach’s Gianni Altman eighth (17:55).
North Bend was led by Gavin Schmidt, who was 34th (20:14).