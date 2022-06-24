Coos Bay driver Toby McIntyre finished second in the large stock car division during the two-day IMCA Wild West Shootout at Coos Bay Speedway on Monday. The event was part of IMCA Wild West Speedweek.
McIntyre finished behind just Kevin Roberts of Gresham in the 25-lap main event that included 16 drivers from various parts of Oregon and Washington.
Dylan Boyer of Coos Bay was 11th and Tyler Tullos of Coos Bay 14th.
Both days, the event also included full fields in the IMCA Sportmod and IMCA Modifieds classes.
On Monday, Andrew Pearce of Oakley, Calif., won the IMCA Sportmod main event. Brookings drivers Steven and Matt Sanders were fourth and fifth, respectively.
In the 20-driver IMCA Modified race, Bricen James of Albany was the winner after starting the 35-lap main event from the 14th spot in the lineup.
On Sunday, McIntyre finished sixth in the stock car division won by Chase Berkeley of Coleville, Wash. Payton Reigard of Coos Bay was 16th and Dyllan Siewell of Bandon 17th.
Ryan Peery of Yreka, Calif., won the IMCA Sportmod division. Isaac Sanders of Brookings was eighth and Steven Sanders 11th.
Jesse Williamson of Coburg won the IMCA Modified division.
The event capped a busy six days at the speedway, starting with the season’s second Wednesday Night Throwdown and also two days of the visiting monster trucks show.
Main event winners in the Wednesday Night Throwdown were Ryan Emry of Corvallis in the Sportsman Late Models division, Loren McIntyre of Coos Bay in the Three Rivers Casino Street Stocks, Tristan Davison of Coos Bay for Mini Outlaws, Alex Butler of Bandon in the Hornets class and Cameron Metzgus of Coos Bay for Junior Stingers.
The speedway hosts two-day events this weekend and next as well.
First up, also on the dirt oval, is the Iron Head Sprints on Saturday and Sunday as the new regional tour makes its first trip to the speedway. All the local divisions also will be racing, along with the OTRO Hard Tops.
Racing starts at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday. Admission each day is $12 for adults, $10 for senior citizens and students 7 to 17 years old and free for kids 6 and under. A family pass for two adults and up to three kids is $35.
Next weekend, it’s the drag racers turn in the Oregon State Championship ET Summit Series competition on Saturday, July 2 and Sunday, July 3. Racing starts at 1 p.m. each day and the fee for drivers is $50 and for spectators is $15 (free for kids 6 and under).
For a complete schedule and full results, visit www.coosbayspeedway.us