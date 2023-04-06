swim
Metro Creative Connection

Gold Coast Swim Team members Carter McGriff and Benjamin Bartholomew each won titles in the recent Oregon age-group state championships.

McGriff won the state title in the 50-yard freestyle at the 11-14 championships with a time of 24.80.

