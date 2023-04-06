Gold Coast Swim Team members Carter McGriff and Benjamin Bartholomew each won titles in the recent Oregon age-group state championships.
McGriff won the state title in the 50-yard freestyle at the 11-14 championships with a time of 24.80.
He also was ninth in the 100 breaststroke (1:10.89) and 13th in the 100 butterfly (1:05.69).
Lily Thompson was ninth in the 200 butterfly (3:01.69), 13th in the 50 freestyle (30.81) and 19th in the 100 butterfly.
Ella Crosson was 11th in the 1650 freestyle (23:0572) and Rylee Miller was 22nd in the 100 breaststroke (1:28.19).
In the 10-and-under championships, Bartholomew was champion in the 100 backstroke (1:15.08) and 50 backstroke (34.91). He also placed second in the 50 freestyle (30.44), third in the 100 freestyle (1:07.22) and 50 breaststroke (41.54) and fourth in the 100 individual medley (1:20.38).
Kaydee Batdorff was fourth in the 100 freestyle (1:22.37), 50 butterfly (45.19) and 50 freestyle (36.37).
George Cheal placed fifth in the 100 freestyle (1:19.14) and eighth in the 50 butterfly (44.23).
Lydia Fields was ninth in the 50 butterfly (59.36), 13th in the 50 breaststroke (1:01.01) and 17th in the 100 freestyle (1:41.56).
