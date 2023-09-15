Derek Mcgarigal was fastest among 25 runners and walkers who completed the challenging half marathon distance in the Sunset Bay Trail Run on Labor Day weekend.
Mcgarical finished the race, which includes several challenging climbs, in 1 hour, 46 minutes and 58 seconds.
He was more than four minutes faster than runner-up Adrian Tayne, who finished in 1:51:24. They were followed by Ryan Joyce (1:52:01), overall female winner Jennifer Dannenbring (1:58:58) and Shawn Sorensen (1:59:30). Moises Garcia just missed breaking the 2-hour barrier in 2:00:03 and Mackenzie Smith was second among women in 2:03:28.
Shawn Carrigan won the 15-kilometer run in 1:14:41, more than seven minutes faster than runner-up Brandon Brooks (1:21:53). They were followed by Luke Rector (1:23:00), Tim Hyatt (1:27:37) and the first two women, Rose Oakley (1:28:36) and Simmie Muth (1:31:01).
Jeremy Dubisar won the 4-mile race in 30:14. He was a little over two minutes ahead of Eric Sucre (32:13). Andrew Tayne was third (32:56), Tryson Bradford fourth (33:26) and Aaron Hinzmann fifth (34:25).
Including the three races and a beach fun run, more than 100 runners and walkers participated in the event.
Run Whiskey Run
The next event for the South Coast Running Club is the second-annual Run Whiskey Run, another trail run set in the popular Whiskey Run bike trails on Saturday, Oct. 7.
That event also includes three events of varying lengths and difficulties.
The shortest race is the 1.5-mile Shirley Temple, a short loop on the trail.
The second is the 5-mile Whiskey Ginger and the third is the 10-mile Double Shot, which includes two trips around the loop.
They have a staggered start, beginning with the Double Shot at 9 a.m., followed by the Whiskey Ginger at 9:30 and the Shirley Temple at 9:45.
The races start and end at the main trails parking lot on Whiskey Run road between Beaver Hill Road and Seven Devils road a few miles north of Bandon.
The entry fee for those who sign up early is $15 for members of the South Coast Running Club and $25 for non-members. Race-day fees go up $5.
The charge for students is $5.
To sign up for the race or learn more about the courses, visit www.southcoastrunningclub.org.
Sunset Bay Trail Run Results
Half Marathon
Overall Winner: Derek Mcgarigal, 1:46:58.
Top Female: Jennifer Dannenbring, 1:58:48.
Complete Results: 1. Derek Mcgarigal, 1:46:58; 2. Adrian Tayne, 1:51:24; 3. Ryan Joyce, 1:52:01; 4. Jennifer Dannenbring, 1:58:58; 5. Shawn Sorensen, 1:59:30; 6. Moises Garcia, 2:00:03; 7. Mackenzie Smith, 2:03:28; 8. Zach Reinig, 2:04;32; 9. Jack Little, 2:09:52; 10. Jeffrey Friedman, 2:12:14; 11. Emily Reinig, 2:12:19; 12. Karl Kupferschmidt, 2:12:50; 13. Sam Friedman, 2:19:37; 14. Amarissa Wooden, 2:22:01; 15. Ramya Prasad, 2:26:22; 16. Alex Van Amburgh, 2:36:16; 17. Mitchell White, 2:36:16; 18. Karen Mager, 2:38:28; 19. Aidan Wilbus, 2:43:34; 20. Nick Keiser, 2:43:34; 21. Karen Williams, 3:01:08; 22. Chad Brown, 3:05:03; 23. Kelly Scheidegger, 3:05:07; 24. Mike Gallagher, 3:15:47; 25. Nick Reynolds, 3:21:43.
15 Kilometers
Overall Winner: Shawn Carrigan, 1:14:41.
Top Female: Brandon Brooks, 1:21:53.
Complete Results: 1. Shawn Carrigan, 1:14:41; 2. Brandon Brooks, 1:21:53; 3. Luke Rector, 1:23:00; 4. Tim Hyatt, 1:27:37; 5. Rose Oakley, 1:28:36; 6. Simmie Muth, 1:31:01; 7. Joe Bollig III, 1:32:54; 8. Kelliann Hitner, 1:33:08; 9. Daniel Robertson, 1:39:05; 10. Ashley Heley, 1:41:35; 11. Bryleigh Mead, 1:43:40; 12. Robyn Leonard, 1:44:52; 13. Michaela Mckeown, 1:48:30; 14. Hong Bui, 1:49:18; 15. Tracy Heley, 1:49:19; 16. Jennifer Dungee, 1:52:13; 17. Maurisio Rivera, 1:52:45; 18. Mike Westlake, 2:04:50; 19. Anna Jackson, 2:05:22; 20. Tayler Donti, 2:08:55; 21. Kathryn Shanks, 2:36:17.
4 Miles
Overall winner: Jeremy Dubisar, 30:14.
Top Female: D. Smith, 34:48.
Complete Results: 1. Jeremy Dubisar, 30:14; 2. Eric Sucre, 32:13; 3. Andrew Tayne, 32:56; 4. Tryson Bradford, 33:26; 5. Aaron Hinzmann, 34:25; 6. A. Mead, 34:47; 7. D. Smith, 34:48; 8. Lance Lorenz, 35:39; 9. James Murray, 36:18; 10. D. Hyatt, 36:27; 11. Kyle Cooper, 36:28; 12. Amber Yester, 36:58; 13. Jessica Mead, 37:11; 14. Gary Smith, 37:18; 15. Olivia Ferriss, 37:29; 16. Jonathan Anderson, 38:19; 17. Deirdre Traylor, 38:52; 18. Catherine Stout, 40:27; 19. John Greif, 40:46; 20. Sara Buskerud, 40:58; 21. Jeff Buskerud, 40:59; 22. Blaine Scheidegger, 41:01; 23. K. Scheidegger, 41:08; 24. George Cheal, 42:21; 25. S. Scheidegger, 42:28; 26. Siobhan Hinzmann, 42:33; 27. Robert Miller III, 43:17; 28. Nora Rector, 43:25; 29. Maeve Hindenburg, 43:25; 30. Leah Rector, 43:25; 31. Darin Maxwell, 44:30; 32. Sarah Massey, 45:16; 33. Jeana Dixon, 45:19; 34. Tiffany Hubbard, 47:30; 35. Maria Smith, 48:36; 36. Annie Maxwell, 50:15; 37. Lawrence Cheal, 50:19; 38. Jan Doyle, 50:55; 39. Harper Miller, 51:36; 40. Libby Cannon-Miller, 51:36; 41. Gina Young, 53:17; 42. Patricia Harrington, 53:21; 43. Fauna Hill, 53:23; 44. Thomas Hill, 53:23; 45. Michael Kelley, 54:31; 46. Jim Clarke, 55:47; 47. Liz Barany, 58:50; 48. Julene Cox, 58:51; 49. Thomas Morales, 58:52; 50. Cindi Corrie, 59:52; 51. Judy Remele, 1:01:50; 52. Alan Remele, 1:01:53; 53. David Sakoda, 1:03:18; 54. Jack Hale, 1:04:45; 55. Izumi Vialpando, 1:18:19; 56. Mack Space, 1:19:11.