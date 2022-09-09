After more than 13 miles on difficult trails, the top finishers in the longest race of last weekend’s Sunset Bay Trail Run were separated by just a second.
The popular Labor Day Weekend event of the South Coast Running Club included the cliffside trails linking Sunset Bay, Shore Acres and Cape Arago state parks.
Derek McGarigal edged Alex Garcia-Silver in the half-marathon, which included running both sides of challenging pack trails linking the back side of Cape Arago State Park with trails beyond the gardens at Shore Acres. The runners got to the bottom of the pack trail and turned around and went back over it in the other direction, doubling the challenge.
McGarigal finished in 1 hour, 46 minutes and 52 seconds, one second faster than Garcia-Silver. Jough Goudelock was third in 1:55:26 and two others also finished in under two hours — Brian Schofield (1:56:31) and Moises Garcia (1:58:23).
Brooklyn Perry was fastest among women in 2:17:54. She was followed by Elisaeth Boersma (2:19:52) and Taelor Lang (2:39:42).
Female runners made up most of the competitors in the 15-kilometer race, which also included the pack trail from Cape Arago to Shore Acres, but only in one direction
Keefe Burcher was the first finisher overall, in 1:32:09. He was followed by female winner Simmie Muth, who finished in 1:33:40.
The next three finishers also were women — Aimee Averett (1:36:22), Amber Yester (1:40:41) and Sara Buskerud (1:48:19) and women were nine of the first 11 overall.
Mike Westlake was second among men (1:49:32) and Jeremie Latonio third (2:10:39).
Female runners also had a strong showing in the 4-mile race, which included nearly 35 runners and walkers, with six of the top 10 finishers overall.
Todd Sanders was the winner in 34:31, followed by the first woman, Lexie Jones-Ortega, in 34:58.
Jonathan Cutlip was third (35:09), followed by the second and third female runners — 14-year-old Riley Mullinax (35:27) and Alyson Barker (37:00) — and the third male finisher, Caleb Taylor (37:01).
Whiskey Run Trail Run
Runners don’t have to wait long for another shot at trail running, this time in a brand new event.
On Oct. 1, the South Coast Running Club will hold its first event on the renowned mountain bike system near Whiskey Run.
The system is open year-round to mountain bikers, but will be reserved exclusively for participants in the trail run on race day, with all events starting and ending at the main Whiskey Run trailhead on Whiskey Run Road.
There will be three races.
The roughly 5-mile Whiskey Ginger race includes one full loop on premium trails.
The Double Shot, which will be about 10 miles, includes two times around the loop.
The Shirley Temple, roughly 1.5 miles, will be a shorter loop, but still challenging, and is described as “great for walkers and adventurous families wishing to wet their whistles (in trail running).”
The 10-mile run starts first, at 9 a.m., followed by the 5-mile run at 9:30 and the 1.5-mile event at 9:45.
Maps of the three courses are available on the running club website, which also is where people can register early.
The fee for early registration is $15 for club members and $25 for non-members. It increases by $5 on race day.
The fee for students is $5.
Sunset Bay Trail Run Results
Half Marathon
Overall Male Champion: Derrek Mcgarigal, 1:46:52
Overall Female Champion: Brooklyn Perry, 2:17:54
MALE
15-19 — 1. Alex Garcia-Silver, 1:46:53.
20-29 — 1. Brian Schofield, 1:56:31; 2. Daniel Goudeloick, 2:19:54; 3. Thomas Andrew, 3:12:54.
30-39 — 1. Derek Mcgarigal, 1:46:52; 2. Josh Goudelock, 1:55:26; 3. Kevin Brightbill, 2:10:45; 4. Bradley Harbert, 2:15:37.
40-49 — 1. Gene Wooden, 2:01:47; 2. Luke Hansen, 2:02:36; 3. Tim Widmer, 2:10:47; 4. Brannon Ingram, 2:39:49.
50-59 — 1. Moises Garcia, 1:58:23; 2. Tim Hyatt, 2:06:37; 3. Tony Glenn, 2:07:32; 3. Chad Brown, 3:05:51.
60-69 — 1. Thomas Hespe, 3:33:32.
FEMALE
15-19 — 1. April Knox, 3:25:38.
20-29 — 1. Brooklyn Perry, 2:17:54; 2. Taelor Lang, 2:39:42; 3. Anna Holycross, 3:12:55.
40-49 — 1. Elisabeth Boersma, 2:19:52; 2. Joanna Redmon, 2:49:26; 3. Hong Bui, 3:18:00.
50-59 — 1. Faith Gerber, 3:25:45.
15 Kilometers
Overall Male Champion: Keefe Burcher, 1:32:09
Overall Female Champion: Simmie Muth, 1:33:40
MALE
40-49 — 1. Keefe Burcher, 1:32:09; 2. Jeremie Latonio, 2:10:39.
60-69 — 1. Mike Westlake, 1:49:32; 2. Thomas Morales, 2:40:59.
FEMALE
30-39 — 1. Amber Yester, 1:40:41; 2. LeAnn Wiegand, 1:50:18; 3. Jennifer Dungee, 1:56:49; 4. Ashley Heley, 1:58:05; 5. Annie Moffett, 2:01:36; 6. Misty Latonio, 2:10:40.
40-49 — 1. Simmie Muth, 1:33:40; 2. Aimee Averett, 1:36:22; 3. Sara Buskerud, 1:48:19.
50-59 — 1. Korrinne Ross, 2:21:08; 2. Karen Hensler, 2:21.09.
60-69 — 1. Tracy Heley, 1:58:06.
4 Miles
Overall Male Champion: Todd Sanders, 34:31.
Overall Female Champion: Lexie Jones-Ortega, 34:58.
MALE
0-14 — 1. George Cheal, 42:11; 2. J. Liga, 1:08:29.
30-39 — 1. Caleb Taylor, 37:01.
40-49 — 1. Todd Sanders, 34:31; 2. Jonathan Cutlip, 35:09; 3. Christopher Liga, 1:09:00; 4. James Walsh, 1:10:34.
50-59 — 1. Jeff Buskerud, 42:53; 2. Lawrence Cheal, 50:54.
60-69 — 1. Chris Amaral, 45:09; 2. Dan Robertson, 1:02:36; 3. David Bogs, 1:11:12; 4. Marc Space, 1:24:49.
70-79 — 1. Michael Kelley, 1:03:18; 2. Bob Huggins, 1:34:19.
80-89 — 1. Jim Clarke, 1:04:53.
FEMALE
0-14 — 1. Riley Mullinax, 35:27; 2. Nora Rector, 1:02:33; 3. O. Walsh, 1:10:32.
20-29 — 1. Lexie Jones-Ortega, 34:58; 2. Alyson Barker, 37:00; 3. Shannon Trammell, 41:48.
30-39 — 1. Lindsay Autz, 1:07:02.
40-49 — 1. Kendall Speten-Hansen, 37:12; 2. Astrid Reichelt, 40:10; 3. Jennifer Knight, 48:41; 4. Ewa Korzeniowska, 52:21; 5. Leah Rector, 1:02:36; 6. Elizabeth Walsh, 1:10:33.
50-59 — 1. Laura Boggs, 48:07.
60-69 — 1. Cindie Corrie, 1:10:24; 2. Royce Bogs, 1:11:09.
70-79 — 1. Janet Huggins, 1:34:22; 2. Diana Harland, 1:34:25.