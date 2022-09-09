After more than 13 miles on difficult trails, the top finishers in the longest race of last weekend’s Sunset Bay Trail Run were separated by just a second.

The popular Labor Day Weekend event of the South Coast Running Club included the cliffside trails linking Sunset Bay, Shore Acres and Cape Arago state parks.

0
0
0
0
0



Online Poll

With fall right around the corner, is it too early for Pumpkin Spice?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters